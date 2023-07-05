Barcelona willing to pay €30 million to sign Real Madrid target: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to pay €30 million to sign Las Palmas star Alberto Moleiro, who has also been on Real Madrid's radar of late.

Moleiro, 19, has emerged as one of the top talents in Spain due to his fine outings last season. He helped Las Palmas achieve promotion to the La Liga, contributing eight goals in 40 appearances along the way.

According to Todofichajes, Barcelona are aiming to re-ignite their winter interest in the right-footed playmaker this summer. They are preparing to lodge a bid of €30 million for the player in the upcoming few weeks.

However, Las Palmas are unwilling to negotiate the Spaniard's exit clause, which has doubled to €60 million due to the club's promotion.

Moleiro, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a brilliant acquisition for the Blaugrana. He would compete for a first-team berth in midfield alongside compatriots such as Pedri and Gavi.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid could also prove to be a stellar proposition for the player this summer. They could offer him an ample amount of first-team minutes in a host of attacking roles owing to his versatile nature.

Earlier this March, Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez stated that Moleiro has drawn interest from a host of Premier League outfits apart from Barcelona and Real Madrid. He told el Que' T'hi Jugues:

"Apart from Barça and Real, there are other teams interested in signing Moleiro. Several known teams in England, for example."

Overall, Moleiro has scored three goals and laid out eight assists in 80 matches for Las Palmas so far. He is yet to play in the La Liga though.

Real Madrid set to beat Barcelona in race to snap up teenage star this summer: Reports

According to 90min, Real Madrid are set to sign Barcelona target and Fenerbahce star Arda Guler this summer. Both the La Liga sides were willing to pay more than his exit clause, with each bidding €20 million. But, the star has decided to accept a move to Santiago Bernabeu over their bitter rivals owing to Los Blancos scout Juni Calafat's influence.

Should the 18-year-old seal a move to Carlo Ancelotti's side, he would serve as a replacement for Marco Asensio, who left the club as a free agent.

Guler, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Fenerbahce. He is currently averaging a goal and an assist at a good interval of every 91 minutes.

