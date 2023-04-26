Barcelona willing to sell 26-year-old star to Arsenal in attempt to fund Lionel Messi transfer: Reports

Barcelona may be open to selling Brazilian sensation Raphinha to Arsenal this summer with the sole purpose of financing Lionel Messi's return. Reports from Spain (via Metro) indicate that the deal hinges on Barca's ability to balance their books.

The Catalan giants acquired Raphinha from Leeds United last July for a hefty £55 million. Although the Brazilian initially had a tough time finding his rhythm, he has since proven his worth with an impressive tally of nine goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's potential return to Camp Nou has been the subject of intense discussion, especially since his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire soon. However, La Liga's financial regulations present a significant hurdle for Barca.

According to the report, the league demands that the club either drastically reduce their wage bill or generate around €200m (£177.1m) in player sales to register new players.

According to AS (via Metro), Arsenal and other Premier League clubs have maintained their interest in Raphinha, and some members of Barca's board are willing to let go of the 26-year-old if the price is right.

As the summer transfer window looms, the potential Raphinha deal could prove pivotal in reshaping the football landscape and reuniting Lionel Messi with his former team.

Mario Kempes advises Lionel Messi to refrain from Barcelona return

As speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona intensifies, several football personalities have voiced their support. However, Argentine legend Mario Kempes offers a contrasting opinion, suggesting that Messi should remain in France.

Kempes, who played for Spanish clubs Valencia and Hercules CF during his career, shared his thoughts with Mundo Deportivo, stating (via Barca Universal):

"I don’t think it’s healthy for him to go back to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he can get to the next World Cup in peace, he should stay there. Barcelona’s objectives are different, they are still building up after his departure. There are a lot of problems."

The Argentine icon also encouraged Messi to prioritize the welfare of the national team, adding:

"Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine national team, he should stay at PSG. For physical and mental peace of mind, it is more likely that he will arrive at the national team fresher in France than at Barcelona."

Kempes' comments highlight the potential risks of Messi's return to his beloved club. The 1978 World Cup winner has urged his compatriot to consider his national team's interests and his own wellbeing before choosing his next club.

