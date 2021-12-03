Barcelona willing to sell 3 first-team regulars to bring in quality players - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to selling Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo to raise funds to bring in quality players.

According to Cadena SER (via Barca Universal), the Catalans believe selling the trio could bring them enough budget to restructure their squad. Previous reports suggested that the likes of Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest could be sold, but this new information will certainly worry Barcelona fans.

The Blaugrana's financial situation is well-documented and there is no doubting that they need an influx of cash to improve a withering squad. Barcelona will be better off selling the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho, who earn exorbitant wages but have flattered to deceive at Nou Camp.

Liverpool are expressing an interest in Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Liverpool are keeping tabs on Araujo's contract situation at the Nou Camp. Araujo's current deal expires in 2023, with the club keen to get the player to commit to a longer contract.

However, the club seem to be aware that offers for the deadwood on their bench are unlikely to be lucrative. Even if other teams wish to take in the likes of Umtiti and Coutinho, Barcelona are unlikely to receive very high transfer fees in those deals.

Consequently, the Blaugrana are weighing up the sale of some first-team members who have largely been considered untouchable. There will be no shortage of offers for the trio of de Jong, ter Stegen and Araujo, who have all been impressive in recent times.

De Jong and Araujo have consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League with numerous teams said to be interested. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are said to be open to recruiting ter Stegen as a replacement for the aging Manuel Neuer.

Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Marc-Andre ter Stegen unlikely to leave Barcelona in the immediate future

While the prospect of big-money offers will be enticing, Barcelona are unlikely to sell the likes of Araujo, de Jong and ter Stegen.

Araujo has arguably been the Catalans' best player this season. The Uruguayan has offered some much-needed stability in the backline. He has also been a goal threat from set-pieces. Araujo has scored once across 14 matches so far this season.

De Jong has experienced an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 club season. The Dutchman has looked off-color at times and hasn't been helped by the managerial change at Barcelona. He has made 16 appearances this season, scoring once and assisting two goals.

Barcelona manager Xavi denied rumours on Frenkie de Jong leaving the club next summer: "We need them [de Jong, Gavi] - they are not for sale at all. Selling them isn't our idea. Riqui Puig is like another player in our team. We count on him".

Both de Jong and Araujo are expected to come good as the season progresses, especially under the tutelage of new boss Xavi Hernandez. They are viewed as future prospects for the Catalans and are unlikely to be allowed to leave Nou Camp.

Lastly, ter Stegen has also endured a disappointing season so far for Barcelona. The German custodian has already shipped 19 goals in 17 matches this season and has kept just six clean sheets in the process.

However, new boss Xavi Hernandez is said to be a fan of his distribution. Barcelona don't have a readymade replacement for ter Stegen at the moment, which should secure his spot in the team for the time being.

