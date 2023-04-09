Barcelona willing to sell 3 superstar forwards this summer to overhaul attack: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell three of their star attackers to overhaul their struggling attack next season. Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati are the players said to be on the chopping block, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Barcelona have been in talks with Fati's representatives for quite some time now. It is believed that several European top clubs, including Manchester United, want the youngster. The 20-year-old has seven goals and three assists in 40 games for the Catalan giants this season.

Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United last summer, has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the club. The Brazilian winger has nine goals and nine assists to his name in 39 games for Barca this season.

His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Premier League side Chelsea, who were interested in signing him last season before he opted to join the Catalan giants.

Meanwhile, Torres has had a mixed first season at Barcelona since his €55 million move from Manchester City. The 23-year-old winger has scored six goals and provided two assists in 36 appearances.

Despite his struggles, the Spaniard is reportedly being targeted by Atletico Madrid and Inter. However, it is unlikely that Barca will be able to recover the full amount they paid for the player.

The departure of these three-star forwards is reportedly necessary for the club to make new signings upfront and improve their attacking options. Barca have struggled to find a consistent scoring threat this season, with Robert Lewandowski their only consistent goal scorer.

The Catalan giants are reportedly also interested in bringing Lionel Messi back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expires this summer. In addition, they plan to launch a loan raid for Joao Cancelo in the summer.

Barcelona poised to widen the gap on Real Madrid with a 15-point lead in the La Liga title race

Barcelona can extend their lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid to 15 points if they beat Girona on Monday (10 April) after Los Blancos suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

The defeat saw Real Madrid remain second in the La Liga table, 12 points behind Blaugrana, who have a game in hand.

Barca will be looking to take full advantage of their match against Girona as they aim to win their first La Liga title since the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will hope to return from their defeat when they face Granada next week.

