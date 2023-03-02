Barcelona willing to sign Liverpool target in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Liverpool target Ruben Neves. The Catalan side want the Wolverhampton Wanderers star as their main midfield signing in the summer.

As per a report in Fichajes, Neves is back on Barcelona's radar and they want him as the replacement for Sergio Busquets. Jorge Mendes, his agent, is reportedly pushing for the move instead of taking his client to Anfield.

Barca tried to sign Neves in January as well, but Wolves manager Julian Lopetegui dismissed any possibility of the midfielder leaving.

He told the media:

"I understand your interest about the transfer window, but you have to understand in the same way our interest is only in the match tomorrow. I have talked a lot of times that Ruben Neves is a fantastic player. He is a Wolves player and he is going to continue being a Wolves player. You can ask me 100 times, but our focus is on tomorrow's match in the FA Cup. It is a very important competition in England and our focus in this match."

Despite Barcelona's board trying to push for the Portuguese star, Neves is not manager Xavi's main choice for the midfield. He is keen on signing Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, as per the report.

Barcelona and Liverpool target unsure about Wolves future

Ruben Neves has admitted that he is not sure how long he has left at Wolves. The midfielder has been linked with Barcelona and Liverpool in recent years and admitted that he would look at the opportunities he has.

He told The Athletic:

“Everyone knows about what football is about, what our lives are about. Our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have. Of course, all of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a short space of time. Let’s see what happens. I cannot say too much about it.”

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the Portuguese star in the past, but are unlikely to act on their interest in the summer.

