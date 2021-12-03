Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to avoid a third EFL Championship defeat on the trot, Huddersfield Town take a trip to the Oakwell Ground Stadium to take on Barnsley on Saturday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game without a win in any of their most recent four games and will be looking to end their poor run and resume their charge away from the relegation zone.

Barnsley’s run of poor performances continued last Saturday as they played out an uneventful goalless draw with fellow strugglers Peterborough United.

Prior to that, Poya Asbaghi’s side failed to pick up a point in three successive games, falling to defeat at the hands of Hull City, Fulham and Swansea City.

With 12 points from 20 games, Barnsley are currently second from bottom in the league table, only above rock-bottom Derby County.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town suffered a second consecutive defeat last time out when they fell 2-1 at home against Middlesbrough.

This followed a slender 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers, where Luke Amos struck in the final 10 minutes of the game to hand the hosts all three points.

With 28 points from 20 games, Huddersfield Town are currently eighth on the log, five points behind Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

With 32 wins in the last 76 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town boast a slightly better record in the history of this fixture. Barnsley have picked up 29 wins in that time, while 15 games have ended all square.

Barnsley Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley’s only injury concern remains 23-year-old defender Aapo Halme, who has been out of action since September’s game against Blackburn Rovers.

Injured: Aapo Halme

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

The hosts, by contrast, head into the game with several concerns on the injury front as the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo and Pipa are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jordan Rhodes, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Pipa

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Collins; Callum Brittain, Michał Helik, Jasper Moon, Jordan Williams; Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson; Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Devante Cole

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr; Harry Toffolo, Scott High, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Barnsley vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Barnsley have struggled to get going this season and find themselves at the wrong end of the table as they face early relegation threats. With just one win since mid August, Poya Asbaghi’s men will need to change their fortunes sooner rather than later if they aim to beat the drop.

While the visitors might not be in the best of form, we are tipping them to come away with all three points and heap more misery on their floundering hosts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Peter P