Belgium identify 2 managers to replace Roberto Martinez after 2022 FIFA World Cup failure: Reports

Belgium have identified two managers to replace Roberto Martinez after their 2022 FIFA World Cup failure.

As reported by Get Football News France, the Red Devils are considering French football legend Henry, who was Martinez's assistant in the Belgian setup.

Henry, who won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998 as a player, had two stints as the assistant manager of Belgium. The Arsenal legend's first stint in the Belgian setup was between 2016 and 2018 and his second stint started in 2021.

Henry has been endorsed by Belgian star attacker Romelu Lukaku to take on the job following their disappointing campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, it is understood that the Frenchman has not yet applied for the manager's position.

Between 2018 and 2021, Henry took over at AS Monaco and Montreal Impact as manager but did not manage to impress at either club.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Romelu Lukaku: "For me, Thierry Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly, he will be the next coach." (Sky Italia) Romelu Lukaku: "For me, Thierry Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly, he will be the next coach." (Sky Italia) 🇧🇪🔜 Romelu Lukaku: "For me, Thierry Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly, he will be the next coach." (Sky Italia) https://t.co/b7FdAwl632

Another name Belgium are reportedly considering is Herve Renard, who came up with the biggest upset in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Renard, who led Saudi Arabia to a win over eventual champions Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, has already applied for the position. He is hugely experienced on the international circuit and has two AFCON titles to his name with both Zambia and Ivory Coast.

Belgium parted ways with Roberto Martinez immediately after their 2022 FIFA World Cup ended in the group stage. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the knockout stages, finishing third in Group F behind Morocco and Croatia.

Martinez has since been appointed as Portugal's national team manager, replacing Fernando Santos.

Roberto Martinez makes interesting claim about Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Newly-appointed Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has made an interesting claim about Portugal talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Belgium manager has been confirmed as the new Portugal manager on Monday, January 9. Having taken charge of Selecao, Martinez opened up about Ronaldo and stated that he is yet to meet with the players.

The Spaniard also revealed that he won't rush over to make any decisions and that Ronaldo will be in the reckoning as he names his next Portugal side.

As quoted by the Record, Roberto Martinez said:

"Decisions have to be made on the pitch. I'm not a coach who makes hasty decisions. I want to meet everyone, and starting today I want to talk and get to know all the players. Cristiano is part of that list, he spent 19 years with the national team and deserves respect, let's talk. From there, it's up to me to make the best list for the European Championship. Tomorrow we'll start working, getting to know all the players, and Cristiano is one of them."

He added:

"We're going to start a footballing process to try to get to know all the players that could join this national team. We're going to give all the players an opportunity and respect everyone who's already in the national team. Cristiano is one of them. being able to have them by my side. It's a process that we have to face naturally, with responsibility, and we're going to make important decisions for the team."

"Ronaldo? I want to contact and speak with the 26 players of the 2022 World Cup. He deserves to be spoken to and that we respect him." New Portugal NT coach Roberto Martinez:"Ronaldo? I want to contact and speak with the 26 players of the 2022 World Cup. He deserves to be spoken to and that we respect him." 🚨New Portugal NT coach Roberto Martinez:"Ronaldo? I want to contact and speak with the 26 players of the 2022 World Cup. He deserves to be spoken to and that we respect him." https://t.co/sYg7ynwrKd

