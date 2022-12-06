Belgium have reportedly prepared a three-man shortlist to replace Roberto Martinez following the Red Devils' dismal 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

As reported by Spanish outlet AS, the European giants have placed two Premier League legends on their shortlist for the next national team manager.

They have set their sights on Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany. Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard is also among the candidates to replace Martinez.

Henry was second in command to Martinez at Belgium over two spells.

The World Cup-winning former France attacker was appointed the assistant manager of the Red Devils in 2016. He left his role in 2018 to take up the managerial job at AS Monaco and Montreal Impact respectively. However, he returned to his old job in 2021.

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois One day later, our elimination from the World Cup still hurts and it will be a while until that feeling goes away.



I want to thank my teammates and especially Roberto Martínez for all this time together. One day later, our elimination from the World Cup still hurts and it will be a while until that feeling goes away.I want to thank my teammates and especially Roberto Martínez for all this time together. https://t.co/Zr8KSm5gjb

Kompany, meanwhile, was one of the greatest players Belgium have ever produced. The Manchester City legend went on to be capped 89 times for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2019.

Kompany was part of the Belgium side that finished third in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The former Premier League defender is currently making waves as a manager after replacing Sean Dyche at Burnley. The Clarets are currently topping the Championship table and look on course to achieve immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Another candidate to replace the departing Martinez is Renard, the man who masterminded one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World cup history.

He shocked the entire world by defeating Argentina with Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman has immense experience in international management and has enjoyed some fantastic achievements.

He guided Morocco into the last FIFA World Cup finals. He also became the first manager to win the African Cup of Nations on two occasions - with Ivory Coast and Zambia.

Belgium players wanted Roberto Martinez sacked prior to the FIFA World Cup itself

Belgium players reportedly wanted Roberto Martinez to be sacked prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A section of Belgian players were not happy with the manager, who kept his faith in skipper Eden Hazard despite his poor run of form.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Vincent Kompany

Kevin De Bruyne

Eden Hazard

Romelu Lukaku

Thibaut Courtois

Jan Vertonghen

Yannick Carrasco

Axel Witsel

Dries Mertens

Mousa Dembele

Toby Alderweireld

Marouane Fellaini Belgium had all of this talent over the years and never won a trophyVincent KompanyKevin De BruyneEden HazardRomelu LukakuThibaut CourtoisJan VertonghenYannick CarrascoAxel WitselDries MertensMousa DembeleToby AlderweireldMarouane Fellaini Belgium had all of this talent over the years and never won a trophy 😢 Vincent KompanyKevin De BruyneEden HazardRomelu LukakuThibaut CourtoisJan VertonghenYannick CarrascoAxel WitselDries MertensMousa DembeleToby AlderweireldMarouane Fellaini https://t.co/iOfurqPEfr

Hazard is one of the greatest Belgian players and has been prolific for his country over the years. The former Chelsea man has 33 goals and 36 assists in 126 games for his country.

However, since his 2019 move to Real Madrid, Hazard has struggled with injuries and form. He played just six games for Los Blancos across competitions this season ahead of the Qatar tournament.

