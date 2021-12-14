Benfica plotting January move for Barcelona outcast - Reports

Benfica are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese giants have already contacted the Blaugrana about Umtiti's contractual situation. The Frenchman currently has a deal with Barcelona until 2023.

It is worth noting that Benfica were interested in signing Umtiti last summer but the move didn't go through. The Primeira Liga outfit are now reportedly looking to sign him in January.

The primary reason for this is Benfica's injury concerns. Jorge Jesus' side have lost central defender Lucas Verissimo to a knee injury. Verissimo visited Barcelona to undergo surgery for the same and looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Pedro Almeida @pedrogva6



The next game in Barcelona for Champions may also serve for the Portuguese club present a first proposal for the French central. 🔴 #FCB Benfica will try a possible loan of Samuel #Umtiti in the January market (Lucas #Veríssimo is out for the rest of the season). 🇨🇵The next game in Barcelona for Champions may also serve for the Portuguese club present a first proposal for the French central. 🔴 #SLB Benfica will try a possible loan of Samuel #Umtiti in the January market (Lucas #Veríssimo is out for the rest of the season). 🇨🇵The next game in Barcelona for Champions may also serve for the Portuguese club present a first proposal for the French central. 🔴 #SLB #FCB

Consequently, Benfica are in dire need of a quality centre-back, especially if they are to push the other teams in the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese side have been drawn to play Ajax in the Round of 16 after finishing second in the group stage.

Signing Umtiti would allow Benfica to cope with Verissimo's absence to some extent. However, given Barcelona's financial issues, the Catalans are unlikely to let the 28-year-old leave without receiving an adequate fee in return.

Umtiti himself revealed earlier this year that he still intends to succeed at the Nou Camp and hopes to prove himself to new manager Xavi Hernandez. It remains to be seen if he will be willing to leave the club he joined more than five years ago.

Samuel Umtiti made his first appearance for Barcelona this season against Osasuna

Samuel Umtiti did not play a single official match for Barcelona prior to their 2-2 draw at Osasuna on Sunday (December 12). Former manager Ronald Koeman didn't view Umtiti as a bankable option, preferring to deploy the likes of Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza and Eric Garcia.

Koeman's departure and the arrival of Xavi Hernandez seemed to provide some newfound hope for the Frenchman at Barcelona. Early reports suggested that Xavi was extremely impressed with Umtiti's work ethic and had promised to give the 28-year-old chances to prove himself.

Diario AS @diarioas



🔵🔴 Xavi sorprendió a propios y extraños con la titularidad de Samuel Umtiti en un once en el que volvió a faltar Eric Garcia y en el que el Barça jugó con un sistema muy cruyffista ⚔️ OSASUNA 2-BARCELONA 2🔵🔴 Xavi sorprendió a propios y extraños con la titularidad de Samuel Umtiti en un once en el que volvió a faltar Eric Garcia y en el que el Barça jugó con un sistema muy cruyffista bit.ly/31R5MxA ⚔️ OSASUNA 2-BARCELONA 2🔵🔴 Xavi sorprendió a propios y extraños con la titularidad de Samuel Umtiti en un once en el que volvió a faltar Eric Garcia y en el que el Barça jugó con un sistema muy cruyffista bit.ly/31R5MxA

While Umtiti did a decent job in the match against Osasuna, he understandably looked off the pace at times. It is also worth noting that the centre-back is one of the highest earners on Barcelona's bloated wage list, which could result in him being sold in January.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, Umtiti has made 133 appearances for the Catalans, scoring two goals and registering an assist. He has also won three Copa del Rey trophies, two La Liga titles and two Spanish Super Cups with Barcelona.

Edited by Diptanil Roy