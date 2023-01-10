Benzema considered ‘most attractive and convincing’ option by Premier League giants as Real Madrid star receives proposal - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly enticed by the prospect of signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is yet to sign a new deal with Los Blancos, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

According to El Nacional, Ten Hag views Benzema as the most attractive and convincing option to acquire as he looks for a new centre-forward. The Red Devils may put an astronomical fee on the table for the French frontman to lure him to Old Trafford.

He would become the highest-paid player in the Premier League and an undisputed starter in the Manchester United side. The contract would run for three years, which is two years more than what Real Madrid are offering.

The report adds that if Galacticos' president Florentino Perez doesn't intervene, Madrid's captain may be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been at the club for 13 years, joining the La Liga side from Lyon in 2009 for €35 million.

The Frenchman enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021-22, winning the Ballon d'Or and finishing as top scorer in the Spanish top tier and the UEFA Champions League. He also captained Real Madrid to the La Liga and European Cup double.

Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 appearances across competitions last campaign. He has endured an injury-plagued start to this term but has still scored nine goals in 14 games.

Real Madrid are aware that the striker is free to talk to teams from abroad as he has six months left on his contract. Carlo Ancelotti's side are at risk of losing their protagonist leaving unless an extension is sorted.

Real Madrid's Benzema moves level with Alfredo Di Stefano in La Liga goalscoring charts

The Frenchman continues to dominate La Liga.

Benzema continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid. The latest feat he has accomplished is scoring his 227nd La Liga goal in his 424th appearance.

The Los Blancos captain netted a second-half penalty in Madrid's surprise 2-1 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday (January 7). That moved him level with Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano, who managed the same number of goals in 329 league games.

Real Madrid Reference @MadridReference Real Madrid's all-time top scorers in La Liga:



311 Cristiano Ronaldo

228 Raúl

227 Benzema

216 Di Stéfano

186 Santillana

164 Hugo Sánchez

156 Puskás



#HalaMadrid Real Madrid's all-time top scorers in La Liga:311Cristiano Ronaldo228Raúl227Benzema216Di Stéfano186Santillana164Hugo Sánchez156Puskás 📊 Real Madrid's all-time top scorers in La Liga:311 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo228 🇪🇸 Raúl227 🇫🇷 Benzema216 🇦🇷 Di Stéfano186 🇪🇸 Santillana164 🇲🇽 Hugo Sánchez156 🇭🇺 Puskás#HalaMadrid https://t.co/viCe8LYkxG

Benzema has a long way to go in catching the club's all-time record goalscorer in La Liga, Cristiano Ronaldo, though. The new Al-Nassr forward bagged an astounding 311 league goals in 292 games.

Poll : 0 votes