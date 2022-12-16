"Benzema's successor"- Dutch Legend says he knows who Real Madrid are targetting to replace the French superstar at the club

As per Dutch footballing legend Rene Van de Kerkhof, Real Madrid are interested in signing Cody Gakpo as Karim Benzema's successor.

The Frenchman is in the twilight of his playing days and despite his Ballon d'Or win in October, it is evident that he can't keep playing at this level for too long. Hence, Los Blancos would be planning for life without the France international.

Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven could be a smart option in that regard. The forward is approaching the prime years of his career and is already scoring goals for fun in Eredivisie.

Speaking on his podcast, via AS (h/t Real Champs) Van de Kerkhof stated that Gakpo could head to the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"I have reliable Spanish sources who report that Real wants to get Cody Gakpo as Benzema’s successor."

Since the start of last season, Gakpo has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 41 league games. This highlights his ability as a playmaker apart from just being a smart finisher inside the box.

He is versatile enough to play down either flank, which could give manager Carlo Ancelotti another option down the right wing. The Italian tactician currently trusts midfielder Federico Valverde to play in that position over Rodrygo.

It remains to be seen what price tag, if any, PSV will place on Gakpo, especially after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Dutchman scored in three of the five games his country played in Qatar before their elimination at the hands of Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Gakpo came close to joining Manchester United this summer but with Real Madrid potentially knocking on the door, Gakpo's head could be turned.

Real Madrid midfielder lavishes praise on former teammate ahead of World Cup final

Raphael Varane is expected to start at the heart of France's defense when they take on Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on 18 December.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane turns 27 today.



He's already won 18 trophies in his career 🤯 Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane turns 27 today.He's already won 18 trophies in his career 🤯 https://t.co/giLAuzxPnb

Speaking ahead of the game, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos gave his thoughts on the Manchester United defender. He told Real Total (h/t Metro):

"He’s incredibly fast. Really one of the fastest teammates, I would even say. There were a few quick ones. He’s really incredible. I never really saw anyone run away from him in our time here."

Kroos added:

"He was a solid pillar for us alongside [Sergio] Ramos for many years. He did an outstanding job and is really the complete package. He doesn’t do miracles with the ball but is a highly awkward defender to play against. You can’t beat him in the air..."

The former Real Madrid centre-back has played in five of France's six games so far and has arguably been their best defensive player.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 2526 votes