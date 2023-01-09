Besiktas release statement to clarify exit clause amid Manchester United interest in Wout Weghorst: Reports

Besiktas have released a statement clarifying a reported exit clause in Wout Weghorst's contract as he continues to be linked with Manchester United. The Dutchman is on loan from EFL Championship side Burnley at the Turkish club.

There have been claims in the media that there is an exit clause in Weghorst's contract - if an offer of €2.5 million is made from a Premier League club, the striker can depart. The 30-year-old arrived at Vodafone Park last summer.

Besiktas have moved to play down these reports in a statement on their website:

"After the match of our Football A Team against Kasımpaşa in the Super League, there was a need to make a statement due to speculative news in the media about our football player Wout Weghorst."

"The claim that there is an exit clause in our football player's contract, stating that his contract can be terminated with a compensation of 2.5 million Euros in case of an offer from the Premier League, is fictitious.

"However, the news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Beşiktaş Gymnastics Club."

Weghorst has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances across competitions. Manchester United are eager to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in early November 2022 after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract. Erik ten Hag now has limited options in the center forward's role, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial the only viable options.

@StatmanDave Wout Weghorst has more goals in club football than any current #MUFC player:🥇 WOUT WEGHORST- 169🥈 Bruno Fernandes - 132🥉 Christian Eriksen - 112Marcus Rashford - 106Anthony Martial - 100 🚨🇳🇱 Wout Weghorst has more goals in club football than any current #MUFC player:🥇 WOUT WEGHORST- 169🥈 Bruno Fernandes - 132🥉 Christian Eriksen - 1124️⃣ Marcus Rashford - 1065️⃣ Anthony Martial - 100@StatmanDave https://t.co/oyLJCl5QI8

Former Red Devils assistant manager Rene Meulensteen believes Weghorst would be a clever signing for Ten Hag's side, telling BBC Sport:

“He is different, that is why Erik ten Hag is bringing him in. He offers something else that the other Manchester United forwards don't have - but I don't think he will be a starter every game.”

David de Gea looks set to stay at Manchester United

De Gea is tipped to remain at Old Trafford.

De Gea's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season. The veteran goalkeeper has been at Old Trafford since 2011. He has featured 24 times this season, keeping 12 clean sheets.

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper has impressed under Ten Hag. Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has told the Talking Transfers Podcast that De Gea will most likely sign a new long-term deal with United.

This is as long as the Spaniard takes a wage cut, with Bailey saying:

“I think, from Ten Hag’s point of view, he’s more than happy to stick with De Gea,” he stated. If De Gea is happy to take a drop in wages he’s not going to get the same deal as he has now."

De Gea has stated his intentions to remain at Old Trafford and finish his career with the Red Devils throughout the campaign.

