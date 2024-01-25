Big-money Barcelona flop could reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami after failed loan spell: Reports

Ex-Barcelona ace and Aston Villa loanee Philippe Coutinho could allegedly reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami this month.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a move worth up to €160 million in January 2018, is currently out on loan at Qatari outfit Al-Duhail. The 31-year-old has netted four goals and provided one assist in nine games, including eight starts, for his current club so far.

Now, according to Calciomercato, Coutinho is said to be unhappy with his ongoing loan spell at Al-Duhail and is believed to be on the lookout for a new club. With his return to Aston Villa ruled out, he could opt to join Inter Miami ahead of the start of the new MLS campaign.

Coutinho, who permanently joined Aston Villa for €20 million in 2022, could decide to join the Herons owing to their existing dressing room. He is reportedly hoping to reunite with his former Blaugrana teammates Messi, Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in the future.

During his four-year stint at Barcelona, the Brazilian failed to replicate his best self. He registered 25 goals and 14 assists in 106 appearances across all competitions, including just 70 starts, for the La Liga giants. He also lifted five trophies, including two straight league titles.

Prior to joining the Catalan outfit, Coutinho relished a good stint at Anfield between 2013 and 2018. He cemented himself as one of the most exciting midfielders in the world, bagging 54 goals and contributing 45 assists in 201 matches for the 19-time English champions.

Ex-Barcelona star Sergio Aguero opines on Luis Suarez's move to Lionel Messi's team

During a recent chat with online sports betting website Stake, ex-Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero was asked to comment on Luis Suarez joining Lionel Messi's outfit. He replied:

"I'm very happy to see Luis and Leo play together again. They make a great partnership, and I don't see a reason not to ask for an encore. It's tough news for the rivals though, even more so with the presence of [Sergio] Busquets and Jordi Alba."

Queried if the rest of the MLS clubs should be worried, Aguero replied:

"Should they? I think they positively are. Other teams of the MLS have reinforced themselves in smart ways though. That's good for everyone. The North American league has become more and more competitive, and many players, seeing Leo there, are eager to join too."

Suarez, who played alongside Messi in 258 outings for Barcelona, could help Inter Miami launch a title charge in the upcoming MLS season. The 37-year-old is set to open his new club chapter on the back of 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 games for Brazilian outfit Gremio.

Meanwhile, Messi has scored 11 goals and laid out five assists in 14 appearances across competitions for the Tata Martino-coached team.