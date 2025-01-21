“Bla bla bla… carry on” - When Lionel Messi’s father hit back at backlash over son winning Ballon d’Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's father Jorge Messi once reponded to backlash over his son winning the Ballon d'Or ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The incident occured after La Pulga had clinched the coveted award for the seventh time in 2021.

The two superstars of modern football have dominated world football unlike anyone in the history of the game. Their rivalry has been the topic of discussions among fans and fellow professionals for almost two decades now.

While the two have pushed each other to the limits of excellence on the pitch, they have also divided opinion among football aficionados. Their families have also joined in the debate, often going out of their way to prove their point.

CR7's sister Elma Aveiro has been one of his fiercest supporters, regularly trying to ascertain her brother's dominance over his archnemesis. However, Lionel Messi's father joined in the act in 2021.

The Argentinean superstar was awarded the Ballon d'Or ahead of Robert Lewandowski that year, with Cristiano Ronaldo failing to make it among the top three. Many believed that the Polish striker was a more deserving candidate, while the Portuguese also thought he should have won the coveted prize.

Amid the controversy and heated debate, Messi Senior posted a picture of his son with the Ballon d'Or trophy on X (formerly Twitter) with the following caption:

"Bla bla bla... carry on."

Lionel Messi went on to win his record eighth Ballon d'Or in 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has won the top prize five times in his career, with his last win coming in 2017, as a Real Madrid player.

What did Lionel Messi say about Cristiano Ronaldo after winning his eight Ballon d'Or?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi opened up on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo after lifting the Ballon d'Or in 2023. The Argentinean became the first Inter Miami player to win the award, while CR7 wasn't among the nominees.

Speaking to L'Equipe after the win, La Pulga said his rivalry with the Portuguese was enjoyable for them both.

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football," said Messi.

Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, while Ronaldo is also in the final six months of his contract with Al-Nassr.

