Borussia Dortmund could ask for Liverpool midfielder in deal to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in including Liverpool prodigy Tyler Morton in a potential deal for Jude Bellingham.

Morton, 20, is currently on a season-long loan at Blackburn Rovers, helping his EFL Championship side fight for promotion to the Premier League. He has been impressive for his current club this season, contributing two assists in 22 matches across all competitions.

A holding midfielder blessed with passing and positioning, Morton made his senior debut for Liverpool last season. He donned the Reds shirt nine times, racking up 544 minutes of action in the process.

According to The Sun, Dortmund scout Daniel Dodds is currently keeping tabs on Morton at Ewood Park. BVB are also interested in the prospect of including Morton in a potential player-plus-cash deal for Bellingham. This is if the latter opts to join the Merseyside outfit in the future.

However, Dortmund are expected to face a difficult time in their pursuit of Morton as he is considered a future star at Anfield. Earlier in January 2021, he signed a long-term contract with the Reds.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified Bellingham as their top transfer target next summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg. The midfielder is valued at upwards of £100 million, a potential Premier League record fee.

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has netted nine goals and laid out three assists in 22 matches so far.

“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV.“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. https://t.co/bgM94txH4X

Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's transfer plans ahead of winter window

Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that his team would be on the lookout for top signings in January. Speaking after Liverpool's 3-1 recent Premier League win against Southampton, he said (via GOAL):

"In the structure we had, we were obviously able to spend money, but we always had to look and say, 'What did we earn?' The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Alisson [Becker] and Virgil [van Dijk], we all know how it happened, we got some money from Barcelona [for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely."

He admitted that while the academy players should get their chance, it is important to bring in new players at the club. The Liverpool boss said:

"For me, how we did it so far have brought us to where we are. But fresh money is not a mistake. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy to give all our young kids a chance, and I'm so positive about the impact they will have in the future, but around it, you have to, from time to time, throw in proven quality."

He added:

"And in an ideal world, they are young as well, and not 35! So yes, from time time, you have to take some risks, and we will see."

Liverpool are expected to delve deep into the transfer market in the future for a top central midfielder. The likes of Bellingham, Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, Bruno Guimaraes, Enzo Fernandez and Konrad Laimer have been linked with the Reds, as per GOAL.

