Borussia Dortmund interested in Manchester United target: Reports

Sportwitness has reported (via Sky Deutschland) that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hoffenheim defender David Raum.

The 24-year-old left-back joined Hoffenheim from Greuther Furth on a free transfer last summer. He had a fantastic first season in the Bundesliga and was even called up for a national cap in September 2021.

Raum, known for his pace, scored thrice and provided a staggering 13 assists in 32 games across competitions for Hoffenheim last season. His red-hot form has attracted the interest of several top European clubs, including Manchester United.

Dortmund are also believed to be interested in the player. Raum has four years left on his current contract and is likely to be rated between €30-35 million in the current market, according to German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

Manchester United currently have Alex Telles and Luke Shaw in their ranks. The Red Devils will be keen to make their first summer move quickly under new head coach Erik ten Hag. They have arranged the release of several first-team players but are yet to add new faces to the squad.

Hoffenheim manager and sporting director admit it may be difficult to keep Manchester United target

Raum's development has come at a staggering rate, with the young defender earning nine caps for the national team since September last year. Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter is eager to retain his star player but understands the reality of the situation.

He said:

“It’s not a problem for me. We have already had contact. He should rest now for the time being. But it’s no secret that I prefer to have him with me. I am the coach and want to have the best players in my team, but there are also always club interests. For me, that’s not a problem.”

Sporting director Alexander Rosen further added:

“I would prefer to keep him. At the end of the day, it depends on what the market looks like and what chance the player has. If a top club comes and he gets the opportunity, then, of course, we will sit down with him. In the end, it’s always about an exchange based on trust.”

The Bundesliga league club finished ninth in the league in the recently concluded season and hence will not be playing European football next term. It might influence the young left-back's decision this summer to leave for a bigger club. With the Qatar World Cup scheduled for later this year, Raum might also choose caution and not want to risk joining a new club where game time might not be guaranteed for him.

