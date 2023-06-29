Borussia Dortmund looking to exploit good relationship with Real Madrid to sign young midfielder: Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid star Sergio Arribas on a season-long temporary deal ahead of the next campaign.

Arribas, 21, has established himself as one of the top offensive talents at his outfit in the past few years. He has scored a staggering 35 goals and laid out 14 assists for Real Madrid Castilla in the last two seasons.

A left-footed inside forward, the Spaniard netted his maiden senior goal last term during his club's 4-1 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final win over Al Ahly. So far, he has made 14 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

According to Fichajes, Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing Arribas on a loan switch in the ongoing summer transfer window. They are hoping to bank on their relationship with Los Blancos, after Jude Bellingham's €103 million switch, to facilitate a move for the attacker.

Arribas, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could be loaned out as Real Madrid are keen to see their youth product rack up first-team minutes. He would provide competition Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi on both the flanks should he join them in the future.

On the other hand, Arribas could also deputize as an emergency option for Marco Reus and Julian Brandt in an advanced playmaker position.

However, Dortmund are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the player as a host of top European clubs have already made enquiries.

Apart from Bellingham, the aforementioned two clubs have also dealt in two other players. The La Liga giants loaned out Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi and Reinier Jesus to BVB in the past.

Real Madrid earmark four outgoings: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is currently aiming to reshape his side ahead of the upcoming season. So far, he has lost Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz on free transfers.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are keen to trim their ranks even more in the upcoming weeks. They are hoping to sell Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, and Andriy Lunin in the future.

Mendy, 28, has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving from Lyon for €48 million in 2019. Despite being a part of his team's double triumph last season, he started just 25 overall games last time around.

Odriozola, meanwhile, has struggled to shine since arriving from Real Sociedad for an initial €32 million in 2018. The 27-year-old has played just 49 matches across all competitions for the La Liga club so far.

Poll : 0 votes