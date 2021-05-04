Borussia Dortmund set their asking price for Manchester United target - Reports

Borussia Dortmund will reportedly let Jadon Sancho leave this summer if they receive an offer of €100 million, and Manchester United are said to be the front-runners to sign him.

The England international was linked heavily with a move to Manchester United last summer, but the Red Devils were unwilling to match Dortmund’s asking price of €120 million.

Due to the financial impact of Covid-19, Dortmund have lowered their asking price as per ESPN, as they look to keep hold of the in-demand Erling Haaland.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that the club will not stand in Sancho’s way if they get what they want for him this summer.

"Already last year, we had a gentleman's agreement with Sancho," Zorc said.

"There are certain conditions which need to be met so Jadon can leave the club. Timing and fee have been and still are the deciding parameters,” Zorc told Sport 1 on Sunday.

Manchester United the front-runners to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has been on Manchester United’s radar for some time now, as the Red Devils seek a right winger to complete their attack.

While the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have done well in attack, the right-wing position needs someone who can put in consistent displays.

Advertisement

Jadon Sancho’s progression at Borussia Dortmund in the last few years has been quite impressive, and the 21-year old is perhaps ready for a return to the Premier League.

The winger made a slow start this season, but has shown his true colors in 2021, and was back among the goals before an unfortunate muscle injury.

Jadon Sancho since 2018:

• 98 starts

• 45 goals

• 58 assists



Back-to-back-to-back seasons with 30 goal contributions. — ً (@utdrobbo) May 1, 2021

After failing to score in the opening 13 games in the Bundesliga, Jadon Sancho managed six goals in ten games, and combined well with the likes of Erling Haaland and Marco Reus.

Since his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has scored 46 goals and provided 62 assists for Die Schwarzgelben, and has been one of the most consistent players.

Manchester United could do with Sancho in their team, and his arrival will make them more complete and close the gap further on their arch-rivals Manchester City.