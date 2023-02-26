Borussia Dortmund set to hand Manchester United transfer blow as they target 21-year-old star as Jude Bellingham replacement: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly identified Manchester United target Emmanuel Kouadio Kone as an apt replacement for Jude Bellingham.

Kone, 21, has emerged as one of the most promising midfielders in the Bundesliga over the past season. Since arriving from Toulouse for a fee of £8 million in 2021, he has scored four goals and laid out two assists in 51 matches across all competitions for Borussia Monchengladbach.

A press-resistant central operator blessed with flair and passing, Kone has drawn interest from a host of European clubs in the past. Earlier last summer, he popped up on Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus' transfer radar, according to L'Equipe.

According to Sport1, Borussia Dortmund have identified Kone as a summer target in light of the speculations surrounding Bellingham's future. BVB have also added Mohammed Kudus, Daichi Kamada, Youri Tielemans, and Ilkay Gundogan to their future shopping list.

Kone, who has a deal until June 2025 at Borussia Park, is comfortable operating both as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. With Mahmoud Dahoud also set to depart on free this summer, the France U21 international would get a lot of first-team minutes at BVB.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are expected to refresh its midfield ahead of the 2023-24 season. While Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are in their thirties, Scott McTominay is believed to leave. Furthermore, Marcel Sabitzer's short-term loan deal is also set to expire this June.

On the other hand, Bellingham has been speculated to join either Real Madrid or Liverpool or Manchester City on a lavish deal this summer.

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Manchester United star Scott McTominay to secure a transfer to West Ham United this summer. He told Football Insider:

"I think he'd be a great player to add to that West Ham squad. McTominay will probably know that his Manchester United days are over. He's 26 now, he's entering the prime of his career – he's got to be playing regularly. West Ham are never going to be able to replace Declan Rice like-for-like. That's why he's a £100 million player."

Urging West Ham to be smart with their investment, Agbonlahor added:

"They've got to be smart with how they spend that money. McTominay has proven himself to be a solid Premier League player. I think he'd be a good signing but if they can go out and use the Rice money in other positions, then they could do something even better."

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that Erik ten Hag's side is willing to sell McTominay for £25 million in the upcoming summer.

