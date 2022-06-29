Borussia Dortmund set Jude Bellingham price tag amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund have placed a whooping €120 million price tag on midfielder Jude Bellingham amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid according to BILD.

Bellingham, 19, has become one of Europe's most coveted teenagers after flourishing at the Signal Iduna Park. The English midfielder has shown experience beyond his years at BvB, making 89 appearances while scoring 10 goals and creating 18 assists.

Dortmund seem eager to keep hold of Bellingham and have now slapped a huge €120 million price tag on the 19-year-old.

#UCL 🥳 Happy 19th birthday to Jude Bellingham!Youngest English scorer in this competition🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Youngest English player to start a knockout game🥈 Second-youngest player ever to score in a knockout game 🥳 Happy 19th birthday to Jude Bellingham!⚽️ Youngest English scorer in this competition🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Youngest English player to start a knockout game 🥈 Second-youngest player ever to score in a knockout game#UCL https://t.co/6ak1btcg6w

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two sides interested in the former Birmingham City youngster as he continues to grow into one of Europe's finest midfielders. They could face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United for the Englishman's signature.

Bellingham's impressive performances for Dortmund have seen him become a mainstay in Gareth Southgate's England national setup, earning 15 caps. He made his international debut at the age of just 17 years and 136 days, becoming the Three Lions' third-youngest ever debutant.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to the signing of AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in this summer transfer window. It seems the two European heavyweights could go toe-to-toe for yet another midfield star.

Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham has a bright future ahead of them

Jurgen Klopp admires the Dortmund midfielder.

The Sun reports that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will soon become one of the best in the world.

That is certainly plausible given the unbelievable rise to prominence Bellingham has undergone in his young career. The 19-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Birmingham City and quickly became one of the EFL Championship's top stars.

The English teenager made 44 appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals and creating two assists. In a huge testament to how highly regarded Bellingham is at St Andrew's, the club retired his number 22 shirt after he departed for Dortmund in 2020 for £22.5 million.

Not only has Bellingham impressed in the Bundesliga but the English youngster inspired for the German side in Europe throughout last season.

The 19-year-old has three years left on his current deal and is reportedly in no hurry to return to England. It could mean he stays at Dortmund for one more season before a transfer war between the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid ensues.

