Borussia Dortmund set price for Real Madrid target - Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly quoted their asking price for Real Madrid target Erling Haaland. The striker has been in unbelievable form since joining Dortmund and has been on the the radar of many of Europe's top sides.

According to diarioMadridista, Real Madrid see Haaland as the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and are looking to bring in the Norwegian in the summer. However, the report also states that Borussia Dortmund will not sell the striker for anything less than €150 million.

This figure will be very difficult for Real Madrid to match, as the club currently find themselves in a financial hole due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly planning a massive summer clearout in order to make a huge splash in the upcoming transfer window. The French tactician sees Haaland as a more attainable option than his compatriot Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Barcelona are also interested in acquiring the Norwegian's services. But Los Blancos currently seem to be the favorites to land Haaland.

🚨🌖| Erling Haaland is keen on joining Real Madrid. He does NOT want to continue with Borussia Dortmund next season. @abc_deportes #rmalive pic.twitter.com/fSkw8yd6wK — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 19, 2021

Haaland has been in outstanding form this season, having scored 28 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.

The Norwegian has also scored 49 goals in as many appearances since joining Borussia Dortmund last summer and is already touted as one of the best strikers in the world.

Real Madrid players excited by the prospect of signing Haaland

Haaland has been immense since joining Borussia Dortmund.

The potential signing of a player of Haaland's caliber has understandably given fans reason to rejoice. But it seems that Real Madrid's players are also excited by the prospect of the Norwegian hitman coming to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was asked to choose between Haaland and Mbappe if he was a manager. The Spaniard told reporters:

"Haaland or Mbappe if I were a coach? I would like to have both of them, but a coach does not sign. Perhaps, due to the circumstances and the current situation, today I think it would be a little easier to sign Haaland. It would never be bad to reinforce Madrid with a 9 like Haaland, who has something that we do not have: speed, hunger, height ... Mbappe has it too, of course, but it would be much easier today to come to terms with Haaland."

Karim Benzema was also asked about the potential arrival of Haaland in the summer. The French striker is one of Real Madrid's greatest players of all time, having led the club's forward line for over a decade.

But the striker's time at Madrid seems to be coming to an end as he reaches the twilight of his career. A player like Haaland would be seen as the natural replacement for Benzema upfront.

Speaking to the press, Benzema seemed bullish about the Norwegian's potential arrival at Real Madrid:

"How am I going to talk about a player who is not at our club? What Sergio [Ramos] said the other day was Sergio’s thoughts. I have been here for a long time and every year we talk about strikers who could score goals for Real Madrid. Haaland is a young player who scores a lot of goals at his club. That’s all. He has to work hard to help his team. And if one day he has the chance to come to Madrid, and if he does want to, he would join us. That’s it."

📊🇫🇷| Benzema's streak of 6 games in a row scoring equaled in Europe only by Lewandowski and his numbers in 2021 are close to Haaland's.



His effectiveness is a goal every 97 minutes surpassing Mbappé and Suárez.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/W945VLbWgf — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) March 21, 2021