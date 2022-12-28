Borussia Dortmund set stunning price tag for Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set an exorbitant price tag for midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with Liverpool and Real Madrid since the start of the summer transfer window.

Bellingham, 19, has established himself as an indispensable member of BVB's squad since arriving from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. He has netted 19 goals and contributed 21 assists in 112 games across competitions for the Bundesliga club.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham has recently witnessed a rise in his stock following his standout outings for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored one goal and contributed one assist in five games in the tournament.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB



“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV.“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. https://t.co/bgM94txH4X

According to BILD, Dortmund are prepared to entertain offers for Bellingham in the region of £132 million in the upcoming winter transfer window. The 22-cap England international is said to be keen to seal an immediate exit due to the Bundesliga outfit's poor season so far.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Bellingham. He said:

"At the moment, I think Liverpool are the frontrunners for Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid have put in a lot of legwork as well, and both the clubs have confidence. But the difference between the two is that Liverpool are prepared to pay a bit more than Real Madrid."

Bellingham, who has a contract until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in explosive form. He has netted nine goals and contributed two assists in 22 matches so far.

DW Sports @dw_sports



But don't take it from us... Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is an incredible footballer.But don't take it from us... Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is an incredible footballer.But don't take it from us... 👇 https://t.co/UogAvkxuXv

Benfica receive two offers for Liverpool and Real Madrid-linked midfielder: Reports

According to A Bola, Benfica have received two offers in the region of £112 million for star midfielder Enzo Fernandez. He has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Real Madrid of late.

Fernandez, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the world due to his rapid rise in stature at both club and country level. Since arriving from River Plate for £9 million earlier this summer, he has registered three goals and five assists in 24 games for Benfica.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, Fernandez turned heads with his stellar performances for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored one goal and laid out one assist in seven appearances, bagging the Young Player of the Tournament award in the process.

Poll : 0 votes