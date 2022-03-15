Borussia Dortmund star agrees MLS switch: Reports

MLS side St. Louis City have reportedly agreed terms with Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki with a move set to be signed in due course.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bürki will discuss the final details this week and announce his transfer to St. Louis City.

The Swiss goalkeeper signed a two-year extension to a deal with Borussia Dortmund that was to expire next year. However, he is set to cut short that deal in view a move to St.Louis.

Bürki joined Dortmund back in 2015 from fellow Bundesliga side Freiburg.

He became a mainstay in the BvB following his arrival and has 83 clean sheets in 232 games for the during his seven years at the club. But he was recently usurped by Gregor Kobel, who joined the club last summer from Stuttgart and now looks set to head to the MLS.

In Bürki, St. Louis City will be gaining the services of an experienced veteran goalkeeper. His exploits in Europe could be hugely beneficial to coach Bradley Carnell.

The MLS side are set to make their debut in the newly-established MLS NEXT Pro League. The club are making plans ahead of their first appearance with Bürki being one of the many targets the club are looking to bring in.

What will Borussia Dortmund's Bürki bring to MLS side St. Louis City?

With the newly-formed St. Louis City team needing players that have the know-how to perform at the highest level Bürki perfectly fits the bill.

The Swiss keeper has been a regular in UEFA Champions League alongside the Bundesliga and other German competitions. The Swiss veteran could be vital to the club's progression.

St. Louis City most recently announced the signing of striker João Klauss from Hoffenheim. The 25-year-old striker will have a similar attribute to that of Bürki. He has also played top-level football against the likes of Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

We have a common phrase at CITY - we are building a legacy, not buying one. We are investing in players on their way up who want to make



Less than a year to kickoff! It's been a huge week at @stlcitysc with the Tomáš Ostrák and João Klauss announcements.We have a common phrase at CITY - we are building a legacy, not buying one. We are investing in players on their way up who want to make #STL their home.Less than a year to kickoff! It's been a huge week at @stlcitysc with the Tomáš Ostrák and João Klauss announcements. We have a common phrase at CITY - we are building a legacy, not buying one. We are investing in players on their way up who want to make #STL their home.Less than a year to kickoff! https://t.co/FjwpW1SMS9

The squad being built by Cornell at St. Louis City is becoming more impressive with each signing.

A similar pattern has occurred at many top MLS sides, including LA Galaxy.

They signed legendary Manchester United winger David Beckham in 2007 from Real Madrid. They then followed it up with the signings of star names including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Steven Gerrard and Giovani Dos Santos.

