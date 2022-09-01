Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Hoffenheim on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Hoffenheim are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side edged FC Augsburg to a 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to replicate the result in this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride in the Bundesliga. The Ruhr Valley giants edged Hertha Berlin to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have a good record against Hoffenheim and have won 13 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams. Hoffenheim have managed seven victories against Borussia Dortmund and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Borussia Dortmund. Hoffenheim were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W

Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Team News

Borussia Dortmund have a few injury concerns

Borussia Dortmund

Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with cancer and is unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future. Mateu Morey, Donyell Malen, and Mahmoud Dahoud are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mateu Morey, Donyell Malen, Mahmoud Dahoud

Unavailable: Sebastien Haller

Hoffenheim need to win this game

Hoffenheim

Philipp Pentke and Ihlas Bebou are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Benjamin Hubner and Ermin Bicakcic have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked this week.

Injured: Philipp Pentke, Ihlas Bebou

Doubtful: Benjamin Hubner, Ermin Bicakcic

Unavailable: None

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Marius Wolf; Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Julian Brandt; Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko, Anthony Modeste

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-5-2): Oliver Baumann; Ozan Kabak, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Robert Skov, Grischa Promel, Dennis Geiger, Sebastian Rudy, Angelino; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Andrej Kramaric

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have not been at their best so far this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. The likes of Marco Reus and Julian Brandt can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this week.

Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day and have managed to work their way into the top four this season. Borussia Dortmund are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi