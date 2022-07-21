Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Borussia Dortmund are back in action with another round of matches this week as they take on Villarreal at the Stadion Schnabelholz on Friday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will want to win this game.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Preview

Borussia Dortmund secured a second-place finish in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this year. The Ruhr Valley outfit suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, finished in seventh place in the La Liga table last season and have not been at their best this year. The Yellow Submarines edged PSV Eindhoven to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Borussia Dortmund have never played a match against Villarreal and will need to adapt to Unai Emery's playing style this week.

Youssoufa Moukoko and Prince Aning are Borussia Dortmund's leading goalscorers in pre-season with two goals apiece so far.

Borussia Dortmund have managed 10 victories in their 36 matches against Spanish teams so far and will look to improve their record this week.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions and will look to extend the streak against a formidable opponent this week.

Borussia Dortmund scored an impressive 85 goals in their 34 Bundesliga games last season - only Bayern Munich were more prolific in the final third.

Villarreal have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games in all competitions and have conceded eight goals during this period.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Prediction

Borussia Dortmund have impressive players at their disposal and will want to put an end to Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance next season. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove after their defeat against Valencia.

Villarreal have grown in stature under Unai Emery but do have a few issues to address ahead of the new season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Villarreal

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssoufa Moukoko to score - Yes

