Borussia Dortmund willing to listen to offers starting from £100m for Erling Haaland - Reports

According to Spanish news outlet Cuatro, Borussia Dortmund are open to letting star striker Erling Haaland depart the Signal Iduna Park this summer, but will only listen to offers starting from £100m.

Haaland has a total of 43 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances since moving to the Bundesliga outfit from RB Salzburg. He has registered 27 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.

Borussia Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for the Norwegian superstar as they could face a financial crisis if they miss out on a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Like most top clubs in Europe, the Bundesliga outfit have been hit by the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be open to selling a few of their stars to make up for losses.

Barcelona linked with a summer move for Erling Haaland

Barcelona have had a huge void to fill in the centre-forward role since the departure of Uruguayan international Luis Suarez.

Antoine Greizmann has been played out wide by manager Ronald Koeman, while the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi have been used as make-shift center-forwards. Danish striker Martin Braithwaite lacks the quality to spearhead the club’s attack, prompting Barcelona to dive into the transfer market in search of a lethal centre-forward.

Topping the list of strikers across Europe is Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old Erling Haaland, who has quickly surged through the ranks with impressive outings on a consistent basis.

The main task of the winner of Barcelona's presidential election will be to solve the Blaugrana’s attacking frailties. According to reports, both Joan Laporta and Victor Font, who are vying for the post, have expressed an interest in bringing Erling Haaland to the Nou Camp.

While Font believes Dortmund’s £100m evaluation for the youngster might prevent a potential move, Laporta has stated, via BarcaUniversal, that the club has what it takes to sign Erling Haaland.