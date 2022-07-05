Bournemouth open talks to sign 25-year-old Liverpool player - Reports

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in re-signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips this summer as they prepare for next season's Premier League.

According to Football Insider, the Cherries have begun negotiations with the Reds to discuss a loan move for the 25-year-old. Jurgen Klopp's side were expected to sell Phillips this summer but are rumored to have reconsidered their decision and are now opting to send him out on loan instead.

Phillips spent four years at Bolton Wanderers youth academy before joining Liverpool's youth system in 2016. He made his senior debut for the Reds during the 2019-20 campaign before being loaned out to German club Stuttgart that season. He made 22 appearances for the club in all competitions before returning to Anfield.

The 25-year-old became a regular member of the club's first team during the 2020-21 campaign due to the Merseyside club's defensive injury crisis. He made 20 appearances for Klopp's side in all competitions and helped them finish third in the Premier League table.

The arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig last summer and Virgil van Dijk's return from a serious knee injury at the start of last season resulted in Phillips falling down the pecking order. He failed to make a single league appearance for the club and hence joined Bournemouth on a six-month loan deal in January.

He made 17 league appearances for the Championship club and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League. Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is reportedly keen to re-sign the defender, who is unlikely to receive much playing time at Anfield next season.

Liverpool seem likely to continue parting ways with fringe players this summer

Liverpool have already parted ways with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, who were key members of the club's first-team but struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp's starting line-up. As per Neil Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also leave the Premier League runners-up this summer.

The England international is currently behind Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita in the pecking order. He made just 17 Premier League appearances for the club last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has one year remaining on his contract. The Reds could therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year. West Ham are believed to be leading the race to sign the former Arsenal star.

