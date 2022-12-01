Brazil dealt Neymar injury blow as 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages edge closer: Reports

Brazil’s medical staff are pessimistic about Neymar’s recovery and participation in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, TNT Sport has reported (via Goal).

Neymar picked up a nasty ankle injury in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Group G rivals Serbia on 24 November. He could not recover in time for Selecao’s second match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in which they secured a narrow 1-0 win over Switzerland. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is not expected to play any part in Brazil’s final Group G fixture against Cameroon on 2 December.

Neymar’s initial scans were reportedly positive and the five-time world champions were hopeful of bringing him back into the fold in the last 16. On Wednesday, the forward’s injury was re-examined, the findings of which left the staff pessimistic about his chances of playing in the last 16.

Tite’s men have already qualified for the round of 16 but still require a point to top their group. If they come out on top, they will take on the Group H runners-up on Sunday night (4 December). In the event of finishing second, they will square off against Group H winners on Tuesday (6 December).

This is Neymar’s second setback at the FIFA World Cup. In 2014, he hurt his spinal cord in the quarter-finals against Colombia (2-1 win) and missed the semi-finals as a result. Without their talisman, the five-time World Cup winners succumbed to a disastrous 7-1 defeat against eventual winners Germany.

Alessandro del Pierro eager to see Neymar back in action for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Italy legend Alessandro del Pierro is one of the many people who eagerly want Neymar to return to the Qatari pitches. In a recent interview, the former Juventus superstar claimed he felt sorry for the PSG maverick and even offered to share his ankle to expedite his recovery.

Del Pierro said (via Tutto Mercato Web):

“The genetics of today's players say that they are more harder, stronger and faster than before. This year we see much tougher fights. I really wish Neymar the best, I would like to see him again on the pitch.

“My friend Neymar, if you need my ankle I am happy to share it with you I'm very sorry about the injury, if you need it I'm happy to lend it to you because I'd just like to see you on the pitch again.”

