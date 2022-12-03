Brazil handed encouraging boost regarding Neymar’s recovery from ankle injury ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stages: Reports

Brazil have been handed good news regarding Neymar's recovery from an ankle injury as they head into the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to UOL (via Brasil Edition), Neymar could be set to make the substitute bench for Selecao's last 16 clash.

If they win Group G, which they are expected to do, that will come on Monday, 5 December, against the runners-up in Group H.

Neymar, 30, picked up a foot injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their FIFA World Cup opener.

Doubts over his condition for the rest of the tournament have taken hold ever since.

Some feared the Paris Saint-Germain attacker might miss the entire FIFA World Cup due to the injury.

He sat out his side's 1-0 victory over Switzerland.

However, those fears seem to have been allayed as Neymar is expected to be back in training on Saturday, 3 December.

The PSG forward was in fine form heading into the World Cup, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Tite's side are among the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar, and a reason behind that is the form of Neymar.

Dani Alves is set to become Brazil's oldest captain at a FIFA World Cup tournament

The veteran defender will captain the side

Tite is anticipated to ring the changes for his side's clash with Cameroon on 2 November.

One change he is set to make is the introduction of veteran right-back Alves.

The 39-year-old UNAM Pumas defender will wear the captain's armband and become the oldest skipper in the nation's history.

Alves spoke of his pride of representing Selecao at his third World Cup in Qatar in the pre-match presser, saying (via BBC Sport):

"For me, it represents the fact that I can wear the Brazil jersey. It makes me very proud to be here."

Alves touched on his years playing in the Brazilian squad and his feelings about wrapping up his international career at the World Cup:

"I've been with the Brazilian squad for many years and to be able to wrap up this cycle, playing a World Cup, makes me very happy."

The Barcelona legend made his international debut in October 2006, aged 23.

He has made 124 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing 21 assists.

Alves won the Copa America in 2010 and 2014 and the Confederations Cup in 2009 and 2013.

