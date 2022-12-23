Brazil identify ex-Barcelona coach as potential successor to Tite - Reports

Brazil have set their sights on former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique to be Tite's successor.

Selecao are without a coach after Tite resigned from the role following the side's quarterfinal exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Tite's men suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Croatia after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

Many top managers have been linked with the post, including Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane. However, the latest name to be in the frame of becoming Tite's successor is Enrique, per Fichajes.

The Brazilian football confederation reportedly regards Enrique as an ideal candidate to replace Tite.

The ex-Barcelona boss has only just left his role as Spain's manager in a similar fashion to how Tite left Selecao. La Roja made a demoralising exit in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup against Morocco, losing 3-0 on penalties.

The first contacts between both sides are said to be potentially established soon. This is despite Enrique hinting that he's more open to continuing management in club football than international.

The Spaniard was a massive success with Barcelona, winning the UEFA Champions League once, and the La Liga and Copa del Rey three times in three seasons.

Enrique worked with PSG forward Neymar during his time at the Camp Nou, with the Brazilian scoring 90 goals and providing 68 assists in 145 appearances. He left Barcelona in 2017 and was appointed Spain manager in 2018, overseeing a transformation of the squad.

La Roja now have a young and hungry squad that were touted as one of the stronger sides at the World Cup but crumbled under pressure. Enrique managed 25 wins 11 draws and nine defeats during his four year tenure in charge of the Spanish national team.

Barcelona may consider Raphinha departure if performances do not improve

Raphinha has struggled at the Camp Nou.

Raphina joined Barcelona from Leeds United during the summer for €58 million after lighting up the Premier League at Elland Road.

He made 67 appearances across competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. However, Raphinha has struggled for form at the Camp Nou since his arrival, bagging just two goals and four assists in 18 games.

According to Sport, the La Liga giants are going to evaluate Raphinha's situation at the end of the season.

He has apparently asked Blaugrana manager Xavi to play him on the ring wing exclusively, but that role is Ousmane Dembele's. If things don't improve for the Brazil international, he could be packing his bags just one year removed from his arrival in Catalonia.

