Brazil identify main candidate to take over as manager after Carlo Ancelotti snub: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti has decided to continue his tenure at Real Madrid, putting an end to speculation that he would be the next coach of the Brazil national team. This has seen the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) seek other alternatives to lead their side, with the Copa America set to take place this year.

According to Fichajes.net, the CBF have identified Sao Paulo coach Dorival Junior as their top candidate to lead the Selecao. The governing body recently let go of interim coach Fernando Diniz, whose time in charge was marked by underwhelming results. These included a series of losses in the CONMEBOL, particularly against Uruguay, Colombia, and Argentina.

Dorival Junior will enter the position with plenty of experience; he has managed up to 20 teams throughout his career. He has notably managed Palmeiras, Santos, and Flamengo, winning the Copa Libertadores with the latter.

Brazil's football federation will hope that Dorival Junior can lead the national team to an impressive Copa America tournament. They will also need to prepare for the 2026 World Cup. The five-time winners last won the coveted trophy over 20 years ago (Japan/Korea 2002).

Real Madrid extend Carlo Ancelotti's contract

Carlo Ancelotti has opted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for another two years, extending his contract with Real Madrid until 2026. He has been in charge of dugout affairs at the club since he joined them for his second tenure in 2021. He also managed Los Blancos between 2013 and 2015.

According to Reuters, the Italian manager was uncertain about a move to coach the Brazil national team. There were political uncertainties, which had seen a change in the presidency recently, with Jose Perdiz becoming the interim president. These concerns were said to have led to Carlo Ancelotti's decision to remain with Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.

The Italian is the only manager to have won a title in Europe's top five leagues. Winning the World Cup with Brazil would have been on Ancelotti's mind, but the 64-year-old has opted to remain in club football.