Brazil international was subject to late Al-Ittihad interest after failed Mohamed Salah transfer: Reports

Al-Ittihad tried signing Brazil star Richarlison from Tottenham after their pursuit of Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah failed. The Saudi Pro League club were keen on adding Salah to their ranks in the summer and went as far as presenting a world record £215 million offer.

Salah, however, stayed put at Merseyside. Hence, Al-Ittihad had to look elsewhere as they were determined to bolster their attacking ranks. The Jeddah-based club turned their attention towards Richarlison as an alternative for Salah.

The Brazilian has been poor at Spurs. In 40 appearances for the north London club, Richarlison has so far scored four goals and has provided four assists. He has scored one goal in five appearances for Spurs so far this season.

The 26-year-old was the subject of a late bid from Al-Ittihad regarding a move. However, a transfer didn't materialize and Richarlison is set to continue his career in north London.

Al-Ittihad already have added the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante in the summer transfer window. They tried adding Mohamed Salah to their ranks as well. Richarlison could also have been a good addition to the reigning SPL champions' ranks.

Saudi Pro League chief spoke about Al-Ittihad's pursuit of Mohamed Salah

While Mohamed Salah didn't complete a move to Al-Ittihad this summer, Saudi Pro League chief Michael Emenalo said that the Jeddah-based club will continue their pursuit of the Egyptian.

Emenalo hailed Salah's qualities as a player. Speaking about the talismanic Egyptian winger, he recently told Sky Sports (quotes as per GOAL):

"First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet. I've said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah. But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. That's what we're there for, it's what the SPL has been refined to do - bring professionalism, respect for efficiencies, and do things in a competent way."

He added:

"If it didn't happen, it's not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool. It's because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn't align. Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well - and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League, we will all be very grateful."

Salah is hands down one of the best wingers in the Premier League and in world football. Hence, him joining the Saudi Pro League will be a massive addition to the quality of the league.