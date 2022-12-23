Brazil ready to open talks with Jose Mourinho after Carlo Ancelotti snub - Reports

Brazil are ready to open talks with Jose Mourinho over succeeding Tite after being rejected by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Selecao are on the lookout for a new head coach following the resignation of Tite following their 2022 FIFA World Cup disappointment. Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma in Serie A but is being linked with the Brazil and Portugal national team jobs.

According to La Repubblica newspaper (via Football Italia), the Selecao are interested in Mourinho and want to hold intermediary talks with his agent Jorge Mendes. His current deal with Roma expires in June 2024, but Mourinho reportedly wants assurances over the investment and ambition of the Serie A side.

President of the Brazilian FA, Ednaldo Rodrigues, reportedly sent an intermediary to Europe to find the best European coach for the national team role. Mourinho is renowned as one of the best managers in the game, winning titles in England, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

However, the former Chelsea boss is yet to dip his toe in international football. Discussions are expected to take place over his future between himself and Roma at the end of the season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jose Mourinho becomes the first manager to win all three major European trophies Jose Mourinho becomes the first manager to win all three major European trophies 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/P6LMZcKEDw

Brazil exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals after a heartbreaking 4-2 defeat to Croatia on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Top managerial names have been linked with succeeding Tite, including Mourinho and Real Madrid manager Ancelotti. However, Ancelotti quashed speculation that he could become the Selecao's next manager, telling Radio Anch'io Sport:

"Coaching Brazil? I don’t know what will happen in the future. I live in the moment. I’m older, and I feel good in Madrid; we still have many goals to achieve."

Mourinho claimed he wanted to manage a national team in 2020 amid links with Brazil job

The Portuguese is keen to manage a national side.

Mourinho admitted in 2020, while he was Tottenham Hotspur's manager, that he wanted to coach an international side one day.

He has managed successfully in club football and achieved success in multiple countries but is yet to make a foray into international football. Mourinho said (via AS):

"Yes I want to coach a national team, I want to have the experience of a World Cup and European Championship, the emotion of the short competition."

However, the Portuguese was unsure about taking over his home nation's national team. He reckoned it's difficult to manage the country you're born in:

"Is Portugal the one I want to do? On one side yes as it is my heart," he added. "But it is very difficult to do it with the country you were born in."

Mourinho's Roma are seventh in Serie A after 15 games, three points behind fourth-placed Lazio.

