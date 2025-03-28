Brazil set to sack Dorival Junior immediately amid links to Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

The Brazil national team are reportedly set to sack head coach Dorival Junior with immediate effect. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is their chosen candidate to replace him.

Dorival Junior took over the helm of the Brazil national team in January 2024 but has been unable to bring major success to the team. The Selecao had a forgettable 2024 Copa America campaign after being eliminated in the quarter-finals. They stand fourth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers table with 21 points from 14 games.

However, the final straw was seemingly Brazil's heavy 4-1 defeat to Argentina in their 2026 World Cup qualifier clash on March 25. The Selecao have been linked to Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for the last couple of years, although the latter has been committed to Los Blancos.

According to the latest reports by UOL Esporte (h/t Fabrizio Romano), the Brazil national team are set to sack Dorival Junior immediately. The officials will hold one more final meeting before finalizing the procedure and details. Meanwhile, links to Ancelotti continue to remain strong.

However, the Italian mastermind is currently busy with Los Blancos' campaigns in the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and the Copa del Rey. The Spanish giants are major contenders in all three tournaments and are at a crucial time in the season.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear when asked about links to the Brazil national team

Carlo Ancelotti - Source: Getty

In a pre-match press conference (h/t Fabrizio Romano), Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his links to the Selecao. The Italian tactician confirmed that he's only focused on succeeding with Los Blancos for now and said:

"I appreciate Brazil, but there was NO contact at all between the Federation and myself in the recent days. My full focus is on Real Madrid. I’m under contract at Real Madrid and my focus is on winning titles. We have important targets now."

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful Los Blancos coaches of all time. Over his two stints with the club, he has led them to three Champions League titles, including the famed La Decima (2013-14). Some of his other honors include two LaLigas, two Copas del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

In this season, Ancelotti will hope to defend Los Merengues' UCL title as they are set to face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. They will also hope to beat table leaders Barcelona in LaLiga, who are three points clear of them. Meanwhile, they are in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, awaiting the second leg against Real Sociedad. The Spanish giants won 1-0 in the first leg.

