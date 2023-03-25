Brazilian model tricked by Richarlison’s doppelganger into spending intimate time in bed with him during Carnaval: Reports

A Brazilian model was reportedly tricked by Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison's doppelganger into spending a night in bed with her.

Brazilian video editor Andre Noruega reported the bizarre incident, saying that the model named Tina made the remarks on the reality TV show Big Brother Brasil. He tweeted that she claimed she spent a night with the Brazil international at Carnaval:

"Brazilian model Tina said on Big Brother Brasil that she spent an intimate night with Richarlison during Carnaval."

However, the Spurs frontman allegedly denies having been in Brazil at the time, pointing the finger in the direction of his doppelganger. He has admitted it was he who bedded the model:

"Richarlison denied having been in Brazil at the time. Richarlisons doppelganger (does paid appearances as him) has later confirmed it was him sharing bed with her."

The Brazilian football stars' doppelgangers have been causing issues over the course of the past year. Neymar Jr.'s doppelganger caused mischief at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he pretended to be the PSG forward and took snaps with fans and the media in Qatar.

The Brazilian may have been in England at the time, playing for Spurs following his £60 million move from Everton last summer. He has struggled at the north London club, netting just two goals and contributing four assists in 27 games across competitions. The Selecao striker fared much better at the World Cup, bagging three goals and an assist in four games. His doppelganger seems to be living off of the Tottenham forward's meteoric rise and has managed to pull off a remarkable stunt.

Richarlison withdraws from Brazil squad for friendly against Morocco due to injury

The striker suffered an injury setback against Southampton.

Richarlison was handed a rare start by Antonio Conte in Tottenham's 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday (March 18). However, the Brazilian picked up a knock and was forced off in tears in just the fifth minute.

He was forced to withdraw from Brazil's squad for their international friendly with Morocco today (March 25). He may have looked forward to the break from his club's recent woes.

A return date for the Brazilian is yet to be disclosed but he could also be set to miss Spurs' clash with Everton on Monday (April 3). He may also not be risked for their battle with fellow top-six contenders Brighton & Hove Albion five days later. The encounter with Bournemouth on April 15 seems a more plausible return date.

