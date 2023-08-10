Brazilian star has agreed deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, will urge current club to accept offer from Saudi giants - Reports

According to journalist Ahmed Ragab, Brazilian defender Leo Pereira has agreed on a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The 27-year-old currently plays for Brazilian club Flamengo.

Al-Alamy have already tabled an offer of $12 million for the defender. Flamengo, though, wants the offer to be raised to $15 million. According to the aforementioned report, Pereira has accepted the move and is keen on joining the Saudi Pro League club. He is now putting pressure on Flamengo to accept the bid from Luis Castro's team.

Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez's contract at the end of the 2022-23 season. While Al-Alamy are yet to officially announce his departure, they are courting the market to add another new central defender to the team's ranks.

After the club reached the Arab Cup of Champions final by defeating Iraqi club Al-Shorta in the semi-final, courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty goal, Luis Castro confirmed that the club are looking to sign a new defender as he said (via A Bola):

"I asked the club for another foreign centre-back, because we will compete in many competitions."

Abdullah Madu and Ali Lajami have been used as the two central defenders so far this season. The addition of a player like Pereira could help Castro's side with the start of the Saudi Pro League on the horizon.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after helping Al-Nassr beat Al-Shorta

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the 2023-24 season well as the Portugal captain has already scored four goals this term. He has netted in four consecutive games.

Ronaldo's latest goal came against Al-Shorta as Al-Nassr earned a 1-0 win to register a place in the final of the Arab Cup of Champions. After Sadio Mane won the penalty, Ronaldo converted in his usual composed style to give his team the lead. The Portugal captain reacted on social media, writing:

"Final - here we go!!💪🏼 Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward!"

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Hilal in the final. Jorge Jesus' team defeated Al-Shabab in the second semi-final by a score of 3-1. With the Riyadh-derby set to take place, fans can expect an intense final showdown on August 12.