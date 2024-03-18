Brighton & Hove Albion keen on signing Arsenal star who has lost place in Mikel Arteta's plans - Reports

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson bares little weight in coach Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates Stadium and has become a target for Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Football Insider (via London World).

Under Arteta, Nelson hasn't played much, which Brighton view as a chance to contact the Gunners for his services. The 24-year-old signed his first professional contract in north London at the age of 17, starting his career with Arsenal early.

Despite his successful loan stints at TSG Hoffenheim and Feyenoord, he has been unable to establish himself as a regular member of Arsenal's starting lineup. So far, he has just 88 first-team games under his belt, playing for less than 3,500 minutes. This season, he has not started a single Premier League game, making a combined 23 appearances across all competitions.

While he hasn't succeeded under Mikel Arteta, Reiss Nelson may be a perfect match for Brighton, particularly as an inverted winger. According to the mentioned source, Brighton admire of the 24-year-old, and they are looking to sign him. However, Nelson is valued between £25 and £30 million by Arsenal.

Ben White renews contract with Arsenal

Gunners defender Ben White has inked a new, long-term deal, which will see him stay at the club till 2028. Speaking ahead of an FA Cup weekend where the Gunners did not play, Mikel Arteta declared this "great news."

White was hailed by manager Arteta, who described him as a vital member of the squad. The manager said to the club website (via Daily Post):

“It’s great news that Ben is committing his future to the club. Ben is a key player for us, a top professional with a winning mentality, and one of the guys who leads by example every day."

Arteta continued:

“Ben’s ability, determination and positive attitude are so important, but he is also a great character and human being. We all look forward to continuing working with Ben in the coming years.”

After leaving Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2021, White joined Arsenal and has since made 122 appearances across all competitions. He was vital in their Premier League title run last season, although the Gunners failed to meet their targets, as they eventually crashed out. However, they are in the race for the title once more, and the defender will hope he can make the fans happy about his new contract.