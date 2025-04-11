"Bring him back to Europe please", "Not good news" - Fans react as report provides update on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami future

Fans online were majorly left disappointed with reports of Lionel Messi extending his contract at Inter Miami until December 2025. The Argentine superstar's current agreement runs until December this year.

According to The Athletic FC correspondent David Ornstein, Lionel Messi is in advanced talks to renew his contract with the Herons for another year. The Albiceleste superstar had initially signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Herons in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The aforementioned report suggests that the deal is still in the stages of being finalized. However, the legendary forward is keen on putting pen to paper to lead Inter Miami in the next MLS season.

Multiple fans on X had negative reactions to the report of Messi potentially staying in the MLS. Many wanted him to have his dream return to his former boyhood side, Barcelona, and retire there. Others focused on his stupendous form even at the twilight of his career, stressing his return to European football. One X user wrote:

"Noooooo bring him back to Europe please."

"Hansi Flick my sire… I please request thee to bring back my Goat to my club playing your beautiful football.🙏🙏🙏🙏please sir Flick," another user agreed.

"Hope there’s a clause to loan to Europe before wc, to get some proper training," a fan suggested.

"Messi don't need to renew his contract in Miami, he should have going to Barcelona and retired at there," another netizen opined.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Messi's potential contract renewal:

"This is not good news," a fan remarked.

"How is he gonna be in good fitness for the World Cup if he's still playing in MLS? We all saw what happened in the Copa America," another X user commented.

"Right decision ngl hope they can loan him to Barca start of next season so he can get ready for the World Cup," a netizen chimed in.

Despite being on the wrong side of his thirties, Lionel Messi has been instrumental in Inter Miami's recent success. He led the side to the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield since joining. He was also named MLS Most Valuable Player (MVP) last year.

"It’s solely his decision" - Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shares update about Lionel Messi's contract renewal

Lionel Messi - Source: Getty

In a recent interview with FDP Radio Miami, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas shared an update about Lionel Messi's contract renewal with the club. He said (via One Football):

"The stars are aligning for something great, for a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s solely his decision. I expect that within 60–90 days we’ll have to determine all of this. My hope has always been—and everything we’re doing—is to see Messi play at our new stadium in 2026. Hopefully, that happens."

Lionel Messi has featured inconsistently for the MLS side in the first few months of 2025 owing to muscle injuries. However, he has turned up for his club whenever he has been on the pitch, contributing eight goals and three assists in only nine outings for the Herons across competitions.

The Argentine superstar will be desperate to lead Inter Miami to the MLS Cup this season, having missed out on it last year.

