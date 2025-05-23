Bruno Fernandes given deadline by Saudi giants to decide Manchester United future as they eye up £200m deal: Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been asked to make a decision on a possible transfer to Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabian club has tabled an offer for the Red Devils' midfielder, and according to journalist Chris Wheeler (via Daily Mail), he has until the end of May to respond.

Fernandes has been offered a three-year contract of £65 million per season, with bonuses and other payments amounting to £200 million during the contract period. They are also willing to shell out a transfer fee of about £100 million for Manchester United if Fernandes is willing to make a switch.

The Portuguese midfielder is highly coveted by the Saudi club ahead of next month's Club World Cup. They have placed a deadline at the end of May, with 72 hours available for the midfielder after the formal offer is made.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are suffering financially after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. This has seen them fail to qualify for the Champions League and lose an estimated £100 million in revenue.

The Red Devils will likely finish the Premier League season in 16th or 17th place, their worst in decades. Due to their financial issues, United were said to have notified a number of members of staff of their redundancy as part of minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's cost-cutting efforts. The club is also said to be thinking about selling star players to try and balance the books, and Fernandes could end up being sold.

Though Fernandes has a contract until 2027 and is the captain, the humongous bid from Al-Hilal and the present financial state of the club may sway his decision.

Manchester United shares tumble after Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final has triggered an explosive financial decline for the club. The defeat not only crushed European glory aspirations but also ruled Manchester United out of next year's UEFA Champions League.

This is a blow that will hit more than £100 million in gate fees, television broadcasting, and sponsorship. The financial impact was instant, as the club's shares plummeted by almost 8% after the loss (via The Guardian).

The dip represents about £160 million in overall value, a massive hit for both the Glazer family and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The defeat also ensures United will not be represented in European competition in the coming season, something that will leave the club with less revenue next season.

Despite the chaos, United's hierarchy have chosen to support manager Ruben Amorim. The club now face the difficulty of a costly rebuild with limited funds in the upcoming summer transfer window.

