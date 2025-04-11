Bruno Fernandes makes stance on Manchester United future amid interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid: Reports 

Bruno Fernandes reportedly has no plans to quit Manchester United this summer, amidst interest from Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar has been doing well this season, but has got no support from his teammates, which has affected results.

As per a report in Football Insider, Fernandes is keen on proving himself at Old Trafford and will not push for a move. The Red Devils are also confident that the club captain will not be lured away despite the poor season amid interest from Real Madrid.

Fernandes had offers to leave Old Trafford last summer and admitted that he held talks with the Manchester United board. He added that there were conversations with the then-manager Erik ten Hag, and they were in agreement that he is a key part of the club's rebuild. He said via BBC:

"I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave. We talked about the possibility of me leaving the club or staying. They said what they wanted from me. I just asked if they still see me as part of the future of the club or not. I spoke at the time with (Erik) Ten Hag also. He was very clear with me, the club was very clear with me, that they thought I would be a big part of this rebuild. I thought that we could be successful."

Bruno Fernandes was handed the captaincy by Ten Hag after stripping Harry Maguire of the armband in 2023. The Dutchman was sacked earlier this season, but the midfielder has flourished with eight goals and 10 assists in 30 league games.

Bruno Fernandes not looking to impress Manchester United legends

Bruno Fernandes hit out at Roy Keane after the Manchester United legend claimed that the midfielder was not a fighter. The Irishman admitted that the Portuguese star was talented but wanted to see more of him on the pitch.

Fernandes sent a cheeky message to the legendary midfielder and said via BBC:

"Roy Keane was an amazing captain for the club, one of the best as everyone says. I didn't have the chance to see much from him, only the last few years, but he was a great player that won everything for the club. He's massively respected from everyone and has all my respect. He has to give his opinion in a programme and this is what he thinks about me. I don't want to copy anyone. I try to be the best captain that I can for my team-mates and help everyone in the best way I know."

Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League with 38 points from 31 matches. With 17 goal contributions this season, Fernandes has been involved in 45% of the goals scored by the Red Devils in the league.

