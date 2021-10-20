Bruno Fernandes threatened to quit Manchester United over European Super League fiasco - Reports

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes was on the verge of handing in a transfer request following the European Super League debacle. The news has been broken by The Athletic (via the Express).

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the standout players for Manchester United ever since his arrival at the club back in January 2020. However, the club hierarchy were just one bad decision away from losing their main player.

The European Super League was the idea of a breakaway league formed by some of the top European clubs. It included the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and the top 6 Premier League sides amongst other clubs.

However, the league was disbanded due to the sheer amount of protests from media and fans alike. Manchester United owners The Glazer Family were among the main players in the creation of the European Super League.

Had the ESL idea gone ahead, Manchester United could have been without the services of Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese international was one of the first players to voice the disapproval of the European Super League. His resistance was echoed by the likes of Joao Cancelo and Daniel Podence.

Bruno Fernandes wrote on his Instagram "Dreams can't be bought" in April. Fernandes was not the only Manchester United player upset with the prospect of ESL. Left-back Luke Shaw was reportedly vocal on a Zoom call with Ed Woodward and John Murtough, the director of football.

In the end the idea of the ESL fell down like a house of cards with Ed Woodward announcing he would step down from the board. The Galzers were forced to apologize to Manchester United fans.

Bruno Fernandes remains one of Manchester United's most important players today. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 44 goals and has provided 29 assists in just 91 matches for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are going through a rough patch in the Premier League

Despite their big-money arrivals this summer, Manchester United have struggled in the Premier League following a string of disappointing results. The Red Devils are currently winless in three games.

Manchester United suffered a defeat to Aston Villa on home soil which was the followed by a draw against Everton. The Red Devils then lost away to Leicester City by 4-2.

One point in three games has dropped Manchester United down to sixth in the table behind the likes of Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

