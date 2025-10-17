Bryan Mbeumo attempting to convince 21-year-old Premier League star to join Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United ace Bryan Mbeumo is working to convince Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba to move to Old Trafford, as per reports. The midfielder was a target for the Red Devils this summer after an impressive campaign with the Seagulls in 2024-25.

Ad

A report from The Sun (via Metro.co.uk) has revealed that Mbeumo is looking to influence Baleba's next move by personally talking about Manchester United to him. Both players were on duty with the Cameroon national team over the past two weeks, and Mbeumo has taken the youngster under his wing.

Ruben Amorim's side indicated their interest in the 21-year-old midfielder in the summer, but were unable to fund his £100+ million after a significant summer outlay. They had spent over £200 million on Matheus Cunha, Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Senne Lammens, and had to cool their interest in Baleba.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Baleba has been in the Premier League since 2023, having moved to Brighton from Lille in the French Ligue 1. He joined the Seagulls as a direct replacement for Moises Caicedo and has extensively shown his quality in the English top-flight since then.

Manchester United sought to acquire a central midfielder in the summer but failed, and have since resorted to playing captain Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role. They remain interested in Baleba, and judging by Mbeumo's actions, could move for him again as early as the January transfer window.

Ad

Manchester United set to enter into race for FC Porto star: Reports

Manchester United are prepared to join the race to sign FC Porto star Victor Froholdt in January, as per reports. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad after failing to land a midfielder in the summer, and could turn their attention to the young Dane.

Ad

A report from TEAMtalk has named the 19-year-old midfielder as a target for Ruben Amorim's side, among other Premier League teams. The Danish midfielder only moved to the Estadio do Dragao in the summer, but could decide on a change of scenery if the Premier League comes calling.

The Red Devils have failed to replace Christian Eriksen since his free transfer to Wolfsburg, and his compatriot Froholdt may be an ideal choice to do so. The youngster is also being targeted by several other top sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, and Brighton, ahead of the winter.

Froholdt is a physically imposing player in midfield with impressive ball-carrying ability, a trait that Amorim finds attractive in his midfielders. The former FC Copenhagen youngster is also adept at defensive contributions, as he is in attack, making him a formidable midfield option to have in a team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More