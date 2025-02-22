Bundesliga ace hands Liverpool and Manchester United transfer blow amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid: Reports

RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba reportedly prefers a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid amid interest from Los Blancos, Liverpool, and Manchester United. The 22-year-old Frenchman broke into the first team at Lyon before making the switch to RB Leipzig in 2023.

Lukeba has since grown to become an important player for the Bundesliga giants, making 58 appearances for the side. He has been linked with a move away from Germany, with interest growing across Europe for his services.

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a centre-back and have their eye on the Frenchman. Manchester United are also interested, as Lisandro Martinez has been dealt a long-term injury. For Liverpool, Lukeba could be a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

According to journalist Christian Falk (via The Hard Tackle), the 22-year-old would prefer a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos also have the wherewithal to sign Lukeba, who has a release clause of €90 million.

The Madrid giants are struggling with injury concerns in their backline. Players like Eder Militao and David Alaba have had to deal with long-term fitness issues, forcing them to turn to the transfer market.

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool learn their respective opponents on the continent

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Liverpool have all learned who they will face in the European knockouts. While Los Blancos and the Reds are playing in the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils are in the Europa League.

The Spanish giants got to the knockout stages through the playoffs, beating Manchester City 6-3 on aggregate. They will face their neighbors Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. The first leg will take place on March 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the second leg will happen at the Metropolitano on March 12.

The Merseysiders enjoyed a brilliant run in the group stage of the Champions League, finishing atop the table with just one loss. However, they have been drawn against French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The first leg will be at the Parc des Princes on March 5, while the second leg will take place at Anfield on March 11.

Manchester United will face Real Sociedad in the Europa League Round of 16. The first leg will take place at the Estadio de Anoeta on March 6, while the second leg will be played at Old Trafford on March 13.

