Bundesliga club interested in signing 19-year-old Liverpool prospect - Reports

Liverpool starlet Luke Chambers is attracting interest from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2023-24 season, according to The Athletic.

Chambers, 19, joined Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock on loan in January with a view to getting first-team experience. The left-back quickly established himself as a key player in East Ayrshire, starting 15 games across competitions. He also rejected the chance to represent England at the FIFA U20 World Cup in May to help Killie avoid relegation.

Having been impressed with Chambers' performances for Kilmarnock and at youth level, Liverpool are tipped to assess him during pre-season. With a pathway to the senior team currently blocked by Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, another loan move appears to be the likeliest option for the teenager.

Chambers will not be short of options if he leaves on loan this summer. According to the aforementioned source, Bayer Leverkusen have expressed their interest in the full-back. Championship clubs Watford and Sheffield Wednesday have also emerged as options for the prospect.

Both the Bundesliga and the Championship would be a tougher challenge for Chambers compared to his stint with Kilmarnock. While Liverpool would be keen for the youngster to test himself against better opposition in a better environment, it remains to be seen what decision they will make.

Leverkusen could look to use their manager Xabi Alonso's ties with the Reds to sign Chambers. It's worth noting that the Spaniard earned legendary status during his five-year spell at Anfield. The former midfielder is keen to strengthen his squad as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the Bundesliga club.

The German club recently sold first-choice left-back Mitchel Bakker to Serie A club Atalanta. Although they have already roped in Alejandro Grimaldo, Alonso could potentially offer Chambers a decent amount of playing time at BayArena next season.

Liverpool close in on Romeo Lavia signing

Liverpool, meanwhile, are hard at work on bolstering their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Premier League giants have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million. It appears that they are keen to further strengthen their options in midfield, having lost James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Reds have turned their attention towards Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. They are positive that the defensive midfielder wants to move to Anfield, according to Football Insider. The Belgian also has interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, but Jurgen Klopp's side hope to get a deal across the line.

However, Southampton's £50 million asking price is reportedly proving to be a sticking point. The Merseyside-based club are prepared to offer only £40 million for Lavia. It thus remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement on the fee.

