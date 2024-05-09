Bundesliga club keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer - Reports

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are keen on making a statement of intent in the summer by signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Saudi journalist Mutab Bin Abdullah. Die Werkself recently secured their first Bundesliga title in their club's history. They will want to have a strong transfer window to consolidate it next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one such player currently on Bayer Leverkusen's radar. According to the aforementioned source, manager Xabi Alonso has urged the club hierarchy to sign the Al-Nassr superstar in the upcoming transfer window.

The Saudi Arabian journalist tweeted the following in regards to Bayer Leverkusen's interest in Ronaldo:

"German club Bayer Leverkusen, upon the recommendation of coach Alonso, wants to sign a contract with #Al-Nassr player and the best player in the world #Cristiano_Ronaldo."

Despite Ronaldo turning 39 earlier this year, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has still got a lot to offer up front. This is evident from his current form in Saudi Arabia, where he has netted 41 goals and provided 12 assists from 40 matches across all competitions. At the time of writing, he has netted four hat-tricks in the Saudi Pro League and is currently the league's leading goalscorer with 32 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo would have a lot to offer to Bayer Leverkusen should he join them in the summer. The Portugal skipper is the UEFA Champions League's leading goalscorer with 140 goals. He could be a great aid for Leverkusen as they will want to make it to the knockout stages for the first time since 2017.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Xabi Alonso does have some reliable goalscorers in his squad. Victor Boniface, 23, is their leading goalscorer this season, having netted 19 times across all competitions. Patrik Schick has also netted 12 goals so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still under contract at Al-Nassr this summer

If Bayer Leverkusen want to get their hands on Cristiano Ronaldo, they will have to pay Al-Nassr a transfer fee to get him to Germany. The 39-year-old superstar is still under contract at the Riyadh-based outfit.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer back in December 2022. He penned a two-and-a-half-year contract with them which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025. The renowned number 7 therefore still has one more year remaining on his current deal.

Due to his age, however, Cristiano Ronaldo would not be an expensive signing as far as the transfer fee is concerned. According to Transfermarkt, the veteran is currently valued at a mere €15 million. However, his wage demands would be quite high given he would be coming from Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo's last transfer which involved a fee was when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United in the summer of 2021. That cost the Red Devils close to €17 million.