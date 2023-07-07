Bundesliga club's boss named favorite to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid next season - Reports

According to Fichajes, Xabi Alonso has been tipped as the favorite to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid next season. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Ancelotti is set to leave Los Blancos at the end of the 2023-24 season as his contract will expire. CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has already confirmed that the Italian will join Brazil and will coach the team for the 2024 Copa America.

Hence, Los Blancos are expected to be on the hunt for a new manager. Alonso, a former midfielder of the club, has been doing a great job with Leverkusen. He helped them secure a UEFA Champions League qualification for the 2023-24 season as well.

However, Alonso is not the only name who has been linked with taking over at Real Madrid. The likes of Jose Mourinho, Raul Gonzalez, Julian Nagelsmann, and more are among the names to replace Ancelotti in the Spanish capital.

Ancelotti has taken charge of Los Blancos on two different occasions during his career, with his recent spell starting in 2021. Ancelotti has so far been in charge of the team for 117 matches in his second spell. The experienced manager has already helped the team win La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Arda Guler has joined Real Madrid

Real Madrid have signed one of the most exciting players in the European circuit in the form of Arda Guler. The Turk arrives from Fenerbahce. He has often drawn comparisons with the likes of Lionel Messi and Mesut Ozil for his style of play.

Guler, 18, arrives as a promising talent. Fans could be in for exciting times from the youngster in the coming years. However, the player expressed his sadness upon leaving Fenerbahce. Guler said (via Real Madrid's official website):

“Emotionally it has been very tough, but if the best club in the world calls you and it's the club you want to go to. I love them all very much and I don't want them to feel bad. They will understand me, they will hope that I succeed in my career and they will be understanding, because I'm going to the best club in the world and they will also benefit financially from my decision.”

Guler is expected to be a part of the new wave of talents that are set to be Real Madrid's future. Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all young and look set to be the team's midfield force in the coming years.

