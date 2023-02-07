Bundesliga club slap new £89 million price tag on 24-year-old star amid Manchester United and Liverpool interest: Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly slapped a £89 million price tag on Manchester United and Liverpool transfer target Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani, 24, has emerged as a breakout star in the Bundesliga since arriving from Nantes on a free transfer last summer. He has helped Die Adler maintain a top-four push and progress to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history.

A right-footed forward adept at operating in multiple roles, Kolo Muani also turned heads with his cameo performances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered a goal and an assist in three matches.

According to L'Equipe, Manchester United and Liverpool are both keen to launch a summer move for Kolo Muani, who is interested in moving to the Premier League. However, Frankfurt have changed their asking price from £71 million to a hefty £89 million amid a number of speculations.

Kolo Muani, who has a deal until June 2027 at the Waldstadion, has been in stellar form for Oliver Glasner's side. He has scored 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United are likely to dip into the upcoming summer transfer window for a first-choice striker after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last November. Anthony Martial is expected to be sold, while Marcus Rashford is considered a world-class wide operator under boss Erik ten Hag.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could aim to inject new blood into their frontline as most of their forwards have been wasteful in front of goal this campaign. Roberto Firmino's immediate future is also up in the air.

beIN SPORTS @beinsports_FR Décisif 16 fois en 16 matchs, Randal Kolo Muani affole les compteurs !

(Re)Découvrez tous ses buts et ses passes décisives de la saison en Décisif 16 fois en 16 matchs, Randal Kolo Muani affole les compteurs !(Re)Découvrez tous ses buts et ses passes décisives de la saison en #Bundesliga 🔥 Décisif 16 fois en 16 matchs, Randal Kolo Muani affole les compteurs !😍 (Re)Découvrez tous ses buts et ses passes décisives de la saison en #Bundesliga https://t.co/0QTS9dqefm

Gary Neville claims Manchester United will win Premier League title before Liverpool

Speaking to ECHO, Manchester United legend Gary Neville stated that the Red Devils are more likely to win the Premier League before Jurgen Klopp's struggling outfit. Explaining his thought process, he elaborated:

"I would again say Manchester United are more likely to win the [Premier League] title next. If you ask me now, will Liverpool win the league again under [Jurgen] Klopp, the answer is, I don't know. Who are their new owners going to be? Is there going to be new investment in the club soon? If so, then how much is it going to be?"

Sharing his thoughts on the Merseyside outfit, Neville continued:

"If they have Klopp as a manager and there's a £200 million or a £300 million transfer war chest in the summer, of course, they could go and win it again. But if they don't spend big in competing with Manchester City, Chelsea and United, then you're making Klopp's job a lot harder in terms of winning the Premier League again."

Poll : 0 votes