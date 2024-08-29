Bundesliga club unwilling to accept Barcelona's €20m offer for star defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen's centre-back Jonathan Tah and have made a €20 million offer. However, the Bundesliga title holders have refused to accept that amount.

According to reports coming out of Germany (via Mundo Deportivo), the Blaugrana submitted the offer to the club in the hopes of signing Tah this summer. However, the German giants were swift in their rejection as they considered the amount to be little to part ways with a defender of Tah's abilities.

The 28-year-old was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's successes last season, helping the club cement domestic domination. He played 57 games in all competitions, helping to keep 24 clean sheets as they won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal unbeaten.

It is believed that Leverkusen were surprised to receive an offer for Jonathan Tah. His agent reportedly spoke with the club and revealed the defender's intentions to leave for pastures elsewhere.

However, despite his contract set to expire in just one year, Bayer are expecting an improved offer if they are to let him leave this summer. They see the €20 million proposal as a "low price" and would prefer to wait for an offer above the €30 million mark.

For Barcelona, however, this will not seem feasible, as Tah only has a year left on his contract. If they simply wait till January, they will be able to agree terms with the 28-year-old defender without paying a dime to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Blaugrana are concerned about the fact that Tah's impressive performances have seen him marked as a potential option for other clubs. If they fail to sign him in due course, they might end up losing him to another European giant like Bayern Munich, who are on the prowl for his services.

Hansi Flick speaks about his plans for Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal

While Barcelona are trying to conclude the transfer window in style, manager Hansi Flick has opened up about his plans for winger Lamine Yamal.

The teenager is arguably the most exciting player in their squad, and his performances have continued to impress. Yamal led the line for Spain at Euro 2024, helping them win the trophy, and he has already begun the season in full swing.

Speaking about the winger, Hansi Flick revealed his plans to play him alongside Raphinha (via SportsRation):

“They can play in several positions, and at the moment, it is necessary to have these solutions. We are focused on next week. It will be a tough match, but it is good to have three points to go to the next level.”

Barcelona have already picked up three wins from as many league games this season and they sit atop the La Liga table. They will be hoping to maintain this course and end the season with a trophy.

