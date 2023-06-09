Bundesliga club working on transfer of Liverpool star Naby Keita - Reports

Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen are reportedly closing in on the signing of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita this summer.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Die Werderaner are working on the details of a deal for Keita. The Guinean midfielder will be a free agent when his contract at Anfield expires at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old looks set to make a Bundesliga return after leaving RB Leipzig for Liverpool in 2018. He struggled during his spell with the Reds due to fitness issues and a lack of consistent role in the starting XI. Keita made 129 appearances across competitions, bagging 11 goals and seven assists.

Keita's fitness problems once again plagued him this season, as he managed just 13 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side. The German manager, though, wants fans to remember the Guinean's contributions during his time at Anfield (via This is Anfield):

“What I don’t like, and I’m pretty sure Milly (James Milner) and Bobby (Roberto Firmino) wouldn’t like it as well, is if we forget Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) and Naby."

Keita won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his five years at Liverpool. He's now set to join a Bremen side that finished 13th in the Bundesliga this season.

Ole Werner's side are in dire need of a rebuild following their frustrating campaign, so former Leipzig midfielder Keita would bring in plenty of experience.

Liverpool's new signing Alexis Mac Allister reacts to message from Adam Lallana

Mac Allister has arrived at Anfield.

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Argentine becoming their first capture this summer. The midfielder has arrived in a £35 million deal, signing a five-year contract with the Reds.

Former Reds midfielder Adam Lallana was a teammate of Mac Allister's at Brighton. The Englishman took to social media to wish the 2022 FIFA World Cup on his move:

"Elite attitude, massive contribution and a superb person. Gutted to see you go but been a privilege to play alongside you. As always, (Brighton) will have plans for what comes next. Good luck for your next adventure #YNWA."

Mac Allister responded to Lallana's by thanking his former teammate for his help during his time at the Amex:

"What a player, and what a guy you are! Thank you for what you have done for me; you were a big part of my success. All the best for the future!"

The Argentine arrives at Anfield with his stock high after a brilliant campaign with the Seagulls. He scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 games across competitions, helping Roberto De Zerbi's side seal UEFA Europa League football.

