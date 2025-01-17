Bundesliga giants pushing to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after fresh round of talks: Reports

According to Sky Sports Germany, Borussia Dortmund are ready to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford this month. The English forward's future remains up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the last eight games across competitions, suggesting that he may no longer be in Amorim's plans. The 27-year-old has registered seven goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, the player's stock remains high, with multiple clubs ready to prise him away. Dortmund are apparently on his list of suitors and have already held talks with the player's entourage regarding a loan deal this month.

Trending

The process has been accelerated following the club's disappointing 3-2 Bundesliga defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen on January 10. Dortmund are 10th on the table after 17 games and manager Nuri Sahin is eager for attacking reinforcements.

Rashford is on his agenda, but the German club will face competition from AC Milan, Napoli, and Barcelona in the race for the Englishman. However, the Rossoneri's pursuit of the Englishman is a complicated affair due to the post-Brexit regulations for Italian teams. Nevertheless, Manchester United will welcome the competition for the player, who hasn't been in his element in the past 18 months.

What has Marcus Rashford said about leaving Manchester United?

Ruben Amorim

Marcus Rashford recently hinted that he is open to an exit from Manchester United. The Englishman rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, and has registered 143 goals and 63 assists from 440 games for the Red Devils to date.

Speaking to journalist Henry Winter last month, Rashford said he was ready for a new adventure.

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave, it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person," Rashford said (via GOAL).

He continued:

"If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me."

Marcus Rashford's permanent departure can be registered as pure profit in the books due to his homegrown status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback